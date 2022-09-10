Bella Hadid flashes cleavage in a half zipped blue Fendi jumpsuit as she walks the runway for NYFW

Bella Hadid stunned in a striking Fendi jumpsuit as she confidently walked the runway for the luxury brand’s runway show earlier Friday.

The 25-year-old star joined other models, including 90s supermodel Linda Evangelista, who made her comeback on the runway during the event.

Founded nearly a century ago in 1925, Fendi is celebrating its 25th anniversary of its baguette bag during New York Fashion Week.

Stunning: Bella Hadid, 25, walked the runway for Fendi in a vibrant teal jumpsuit that was partially unzipped during the brand’s fashion show earlier Friday in NYC

The talented model turned heads as she stepped down the star-studded Fendi runway, wearing a vibrant teal jumpsuit, zipped only to her midriff, showing off her plunging neckline.

Bella wore a matching teal cap over her long dark brown locks that fell right over her shoulders.

The gorgeous star recently teamed up with Fendi, appearing in the brand’s fall 2022 campaign, and has walked the catwalk for the Italian company several times in the past.

Celebration: Fendi celebrates the 25th anniversary of the brand’s classic baguette bag at New York Fashion Week

To spice up her look and to keep up with the color scheme of the overall ensemble, Bella added a long, Fendi mini bag chain that dangled from her tight midriff.

A teal bracelet was added to her left wrist, along with a pair of earrings hidden behind the locks of her hair.

The Vogue model was seen holding a teal crocodile pattern purse in her right hand to complete her runway look for the anticipated runway show.

Her make-up was simple and elegant, with just a light blush on her cheeks, a light coat of mascara and a nude lipstick.

As Bella walked to the end of the runway, celebrity guests watched and took in all the incredible outfits, including Kim Kardashian, who sat in the front row.

Star-studded guests: Kim Kardashian attended the Fendi show and sat near LaLa Anthony, Sarah Jessica Parker and Naomi Watts

Stunning: Winnie Harlow and Kim were stunned when they sat front row at the Fend show earlier on Friday

Along with Kim, other models and actresses sat alongside the reality star, including Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Watts and Winnie Harlow.

The TV personality wore a sequined mesh dress that fell to her feet and sparkled in the paparazzi’s camera flashes.

Sarah and Naomi wore business chic inspired ensembles, along with model Winne, who wore a belted blazer.

Exciting Show: Kim and other celebrities were photographed concentrating on the show as the models walked past them

Watching: The Fendi show appeared to be packed with some spectators as they took in the Fendi collection

Linda Evangelista, a supermodel who rose to prominence in the 1990s, got the chance to close out the Fendi show.

The talented beauty made a show-stopping comeback wearing a teal colored cape-style cloak that hits the floor.

The last time the model walked the catwalk was years ago in 2007 for the luxury brand Christian Dior.

She seemed in her element as she posed in the long-sleeved Fendi dress and other models and fashion stars around her and gave her a merry round of applause.

Comeback: Linda Evangelista, a top 90s model, made her runway comeback at the Fendi show, with the last runway running in 2007

Wow! The model stunned in a long-sleeved, teal cape-inspired dress as she stepped onto the Fendi runway

Awesome! The runway show ended with Linda presenting a teal Fendi dress

Aside from teal, vibrant and eye-catching colors turned out to be a main theme for the catwalk event.

Other models wore outfits in crisp white, neon yellow or also multicolored ensembles.

New York Fashion Week is one of the biggest fashion events of the season, known as part of the Big 4, which includes London, Paris and Milan Fashion Week.

The star-studded event takes place twice a year, in the winter in February and later in September.

Fashion week in the big apple officially started earlier on Friday and ends on September 14.

Stylish: Other outfits were vibrant yellow or a mix of different colors like pink, yellow and brown

Successful: Founded almost a century ago in Italy in 1925, Fendi has become a prominent luxury brand since its launch

Later in the evening, Bella opted for a monochromatic look instead of the vibrant teal from her earlier Fendi show.

She was seen getting out with her boyfriend, Marc Kalman, enjoying the New York Fashion Week festivities.

The Vogue model wore a black pleated mini skirt and a cropped tank top. For a stylish edge, the star added a long-sleeved cropped jacket that fastened at the front with a belt.

She pulled on a pair of black knee-high boots with a blue lace trim and a Nike symbol.

Her dark brown hair was pulled back in a bun and styled with a braided look in the front. She put on yellow sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright flashes of the paparazzi’s cameras.

Fashion statement: Bella was spotted in a monochromatic look later in the evening after her Fendi runway show