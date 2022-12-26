Bella Hadid dresses in elegant winter clothes while sharing photos of her ski vacation with Gigi

Bella Hadid dressed up for a snowy vacation of which she shared several photos of on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old model and actress wore a navy blue skintight top and a checked miniskirt in several of the photos.

The Washington, DC native wore a gray and maroon beanie and wrapped a black leather belt around her slender waist.

Staying warm: Bella Hadid bundled up during a snowy holiday shared several photos on social media on Monday

She let her platinum blonde locks fall messily down her back and face.

Her sister Gigi, 27, also rocked a leopard-print top and dainty silver necklaces in the photo.

The duo also appeared in the reflection of a friend’s snow goggles, their lips pursed as they struck sensual poses.

Tight top: The 26-year-old model/actress wore a tight navy blue top and a checkered miniskirt in several of the photos

Reflection: The duo also appeared in the reflection of a friend’s snow goggles, their lips pursed as they struck sensual poses.

Black Coat: Bella also shared a selfie in which she donned a simple black jacket with a pair of long braids framing her slender face.

Giving a wave: Bella gave a small wave as she made her way through the freezing environment.

Bella also shared a selfie in which she donned a simple black jacket with a pair of long braids framing her slender face.

The Ramy actress also shared a few other random photos, including one of a bowl of pasta and another of big Nike sneakers.

Bella’s post came just days after she congratulated her older sister on a grand store opening in Aspen for her knitwear brand, Guest in Residence.

The talented supermodel said her sister and mother-of-one ‘works so hard’ and she was ‘so proud’.

Grabbing a bite: The Ramy actress also shared a few other random photos, including one of a plate of pasta

Sneakrs: Another snapshot showed a pair of great Nike sneakers

Menu: Bella also shared a list of all the drink options

Having fun: Bella Hadid also shared a series of tribute photos on Instagram to celebrate her sister, Gigi Hadid, opening a store in Aspen for her brand, Guest in Residence

Bella showed off her sense of style for the special occasion, wearing a plain olive green lace-up top.

The star added a low-rise denim skirt that fell to just past her knees, and she wrapped a black belt loosely around her waist for a stylish touch.

She donned a pair of black knee-high boots and additionally donned a pair of black rights and thick white socks to keep warm in the frigid Aspen temperatures.

In some of the snaps, the beauty paused for photos as she fashionably posed in a chair positioned near a yellow-painted wall.

“So proud of my sister @gigihadid for opening her new store @guestinresidence in Aspen,” Bella wrote, adding, “She works so hard and the product speaks for itself! She’s so Gigi!