Bella Hadid cuts an edgy figure in a bomber jacket at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid put on an edgy display when she attended the Balenciaga show on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week.

The model, 25, rocked baggy blue pants with a matching shirt that she unbuttoned at the bottom and flashed her tight midriff.

The catwalk star donned a stylish green bomber jacket with brown leather patches and opted for a pair of black sandals.

Stunning: Bella Hadid put on an edgy display when she attended the Balenciaga show on Sunday during Paris Fashion Week

She carried her belongings in a large black shoulder bag and put her dark brown locks in a chic bun, her bangs framing her face.

Bella was all smiles as she was greeted by fans as she hid behind dark sunglasses before climbing into her car.

She was joined by actress Alexa Demie, 31, who wowed in a dazzling pink long-sleeved dress.

Looks good: The model rocked baggy blue pants with a matching shirt that she unbuttoned at the bottom and flashed her tight midriff

Amazing: The runway star donned a stylish green bomber jacket with brown leather patches and opted for a pair of black sandals and a large black shoulder bag

It comes after Bella turned the heat on Friday as she showed off her stuff naked on the runway at Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week before getting a dress sprayed on her body.

The stunning moment was welcomed with a round of applause as the star-studded audience was amazed at the incredible performance.

Bella first donned skimpy thong panties and white kitten heels before standing still with her lavish full-screen assets as the designers got to work.

Wow: She styled her brunette locks in a chic bun while she was joined by actress Alexa Demie, 31, who stunned in a dazzling pink dress

The beauty flaunted her figure with her hands delicately held above her head as layers and layers of paint were slowly sprayed creating an entire garment.

The hard work of the four artists resulted in a chic, form-fitting dress with an off-shoulder neckline, the thick layers were cut to create a sassy thigh-high split.

When she was done, Bella let her stuff down the runway, forming a storm in front of the sea of ​​cameras.