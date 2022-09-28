Bella Hadid arrives in Paris in style as she goes shirtless under a brown leather coat

She shone on the runway of London Fashion Week on Monday night during the Burberry show.

And now Bella Hadid has arrived in Paris for a series of appearances on the catwalks of the city’s Fashion Week.

The American model looked stunning in a striking brown leather jacket as she hit the town on Wednesday night.

Bella went shirtless under her jacket and caught a glimpse of her bare midriff as she got out of her car.

She added flared black jeans to her look and stayed comfortable in flat sandals.

The runway star showed off her natural beauty, with minimal makeup, accentuated with a touch of lip gloss.

The busy star hid any sign of Fashion Week fatigue behind some dark shades, but looked cheerful as she smiled and waved at the photographers.

The appearance comes after Bella walked in the Burberry Fashion Show in London on Monday.

Bella has been joined on her Fashion Week tour by her boyfriend Marc Kalman, who was spotted with her in London on Tuesday night.

Hadid started dating Kalman in 2020 after ending her on-again, off-again relationship with The Weeknd.

Earlier this year, the five-foot beauty spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend and praised Kalman’s hard work ethic, adding that their romance had made them very close.

“I’m really proud of Marc, who is like my emotional support bunny and is incredibly talented at everything he does,” she said.