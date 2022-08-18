Bella Hadid admits she wasn’t allowed to grow up in ‘Muslim culture’

Bella Hadid has detailed how she felt she was denied the opportunity to grow up in a “Muslim culture” with her Palestinian father after her family was “extracted” to California.

The model will make her acting debut in the Hulu series, Ramy, and has now revealed that the role has rekindled her desire to embrace her heritage, which she was denied after her parents’ divorce.

Bella also revealed that as the only Arab girl in her class at school, she was the victim of racist bullying, which left her feeling “very sad and lonely.”

Bella, who was born in Washington to Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid, and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, but the couple split up when she was just four years old.

Speak with GQ Magazinethe model explained that although she is half-Palestinian, she longed for a chance to explore that side of her history when she and her family moved to Santa Barbara after her parents’ divorce.

“And I was extracted when we moved to California,” Bella said.

“I would have loved to grow up and be with my father every day and study and really practice, just live in a Muslim culture in general, but I wasn’t given that.”

Bella revealed that while filming the Remy series, she was moved to tears when the crew surprised her with a Free Palestine T-shirt.

“I couldn’t handle my emotions,” she added. “Growing up and being an Arab, it was the first time I was with like-minded people. I could see myself.’

She added that her friendship with the show’s star, Ramy Youssef, helped her feel more comfortable exploring her faith.

Bella further noted that the criticism of her appearance made her feel like she wasn’t worthy of being considered a supermodel.

She explained, “I’ve had a cheater syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this. People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Growing up with an older sister supermodel didn’t help things either, with Bella noting that she’d spent her entire life comparing herself to Gigi, 26.

She explained, “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing. That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately, when you hear things so often, you just believe it.

“I always ask myself, how did a girl come to have incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating issues, who hates being touched, who has intense social anxiety – what was I doing in this business? But over the years I became a good actress.

“I put on a very smiley face, or a very strong face. I always felt like I had something to prove. People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I’ve never missed a job, quit a job, be late for a job. No one can ever say I’m not making an effort.’

While Bella spent her teenage years growing up in Gigi’s shadow, she admitted she struggled to remember her earlier years due to “childhood trauma,” which she didn’t elaborate on.

In addition to older sister Gigi, Bella grew up alongside model brother Anwar, 22, on a ranch in Santa Barbara, California, before the family moved to Beverly Hills.

Bella suffered from mental health issues during her childhood and revealed that she developed anorexia in high school.

Bella had been prescribed extended-release Adderall for her inattention, as doctors believed she had ADHD, but Bella claimed the appetite-suppressing effect of the medication was triggering an eating disorder.

While Bella says she now has a healthy relationship with food, she still struggles with dysmorphic feelings, admitting, “I can barely look in the mirror to this day because of that period in my life.”

The Hadid sisters have long since publicly scrutinized their diet, with old episodes of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills showing that the couple is willing to do whatever it takes to become models.