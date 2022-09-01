Bella and Gigi Hadid are a study in style contrasts as the model sisters head to US Open in New York

<!–

Bella and Gigi Hadid cut fashionable figures as they headed to the 2022 US Open in New York City on Wednesday.

Bella, 25, wore a white puffy jacket that came up a little, revealing only the underside of her slim belly.

She added cargo shorts to the look with a matching bum bag wrapped around her waist.

The Washington DC resident wore long socks to the middle of her shins and wore square red shoes.

She wore a tie in her hair to keep her long brown locks away from her face, and she added small sunglasses to the look.

Her sister, 27, wore a sleek red crop top that was left open at the back, revealing her lower back and shoulders.

She added matching red pants to the look and walked in comfy-looking sneakers.

Her dyed blond hair was in a tight bun and she wore amber sunglasses.

The pair were on their way to the US Open, the annual tennis event that featured some of the biggest names in the sport.

None of those names appear to be bigger than Serena Williams this year, who announced she could be retiring after this year’s event.

Serena announced she would be retiring from tennis in an interview published by Fashion earlier this month.

During the sit-down, the athlete shared that she had found new priorities outside the sports world.

She said she “evolved away from tennis, into other things that are important to me.”

Serena then noted that she plans to prioritize her family in the future.

Williams’ easily defeated Danka Kovinic in the first round of the event on Monday. She will face Anett Kontaveit, a big favorite in their fight, on Wednesday night.