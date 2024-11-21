Belkin’s Auto-Tracking Stand Pro is a simple solution for hands-free video capture

Belkin Auto Tracking Support Pro is not your typical wireless charger. Yes, it includes built-in MagSafe, allowing you to easily and securely connect a compatible iPhone to the mount for charging. But it is also one of the few accessories equipped with Spring kit—an Apple software framework that allows the iPhone’s camera to work in conjunction with motorized mounts to natively track your face and keep you in the frame.

With Belkin’s 360-degree rotating mount, you can use the iPhone’s front or rear cameras to automatically track your face and body movements. It has a motorized 90-degree auto tilt that adjusts the angle of your device during video calls (slightly up or down). A built-in battery means there’s no need to use it plugged into a nearby outlet.

It is expensive and not for everyone. But anyone who constantly uses FaceTime while doing some work or cooking may find it useful, more so than the Center Stage functionality built into Apple iPads and MacBooks, which track you and keep you in the frame to a certain extent. Or, you know, if you’re a budding TikToker recording videos at home.

Perfect setup

Belkin’s DockKit charger is bulkier than a standard MagSafe wireless charger. At the top is the MagSafe charging pad, which can charge your iPhone wirelessly at up to 15 watts. It’s connected to a 90-degree rotating hinge that automatically tilts up or down based on your movements, which is useful during video calls to keep you in the frame.

You can place your phone in portrait or landscape mode; the latter will activate smart display mode. First introduced with iOS 17, it turns your iPhone into a kind of smart display when placed on any wireless charger in landscape orientation, complete with interactive widgets, photos from your library, and a large clock.

Then there’s the base, which has a 360-degree rotating hinge. On the front there’s a button to turn motion tracking on and off, and there’s a USB-C port on the back for when you need to charge the stand’s built-in battery or simply power the entire system. There are three LEDs, one above the button and two on the back.

Photography: Brenda Stolyar

The one on the front mimics one of the LEDs on the back so you can always diagnose the status even if you’re not directly in front of the base. It switches between white, green and amber, either static or flashing, indicating different things, such as whether motion tracking is disabled or if the internal battery is low. The third LED above the USB-C port relates to power and alternates between white and amber. It can be hard to remember what all these statuses mean, but Belkin has a guide on their website for reference. Surely there is a better way to convey all this information.