Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier: Sex addict blames feminists for the rise in misogyny

A former Bachelor star and recovered sex addict has targeted high-profile Australian feminists who she believes are inadvertently causing a rise in misogyny by ‘hating’ men.

Belinda ‘Love’ Rygier, who overcame her addiction after bedding more than 700 men, singled out Abbie Chatfield and Clementine Ford as her worst offenders.

She even compared them to toxic influencers on the opposite side of the ‘war of the sexes’, including disgraced social media star Andrew Tate, whose misogyny has seen him launch social media platforms such as TikTok.

‘I think “good for her” for her personal success. But her beliefs around feminism are actually misandry,’ Ms Rygier said of Chatfield.

Misandry refers to hatred of men. Some male-dominated online communities claim that misandry is rampant as a result of feminism ‘going too far’.

In contrast, many feminists argue that misandry and misogyny cannot be compared due to gender inequality in society, and to do so is a false equivalence.

“I don’t agree with how she treats men,” added Rygier, who runs bootcamps to promote healthy and stable relationships.

Rygier said Chatfield and Ford ‘trigger’ her with their sometimes outlandish statements about men.

Ford, a best-selling author and commentator, infamously tweeted that ‘coronavirus isn’t killing men fast enough’ at the height of the pandemic. She later apologized after public outrage.

Chatfield also once claimed ’40 percent of men are pedophiles’.

‘How [Chatfield] talking about them. I don’t follow them as they trigger me, her and Clementine Ford. How they hate men…’ said Rygier.

Rygier said she was not surprised to see men and boys retreating into toxic and sexist online communities – dubbed the ‘manosphere’ – because of these hostile attitudes reinforced by the media.

‘They wonder why men are stepping back into misogyny when it’s this whole pendulum that’s swinging. Misogyny causes the misandry we call feminism,’ she said.

‘It’s like someone says, “I hate men,” then the other says, “I hate women.”

Rygier advocates an attitude that emphasizes respect for everyone.

When contacted for comment by email on Tuesday, Ford told Daily Mail Australia: ‘I literally have no idea who Belinda Love is.’

Chatfield did not answer.

The former dating show contestant now runs bootcamps to promote healing and self-esteem in relationships, a topic she’s passionate about.

‘In relationships we are not taught how to relate to people. It is just assumed that we know because we grow up in a family. But there is much more to it, she said.

‘There is a lot more to it than people think. They think you can go on a date and find love, and that’s it.’