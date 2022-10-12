Believe or blow up?: Maple Leafs’ season feels like last shot to get it right

TORONTO – Training camps are so often buzzing with dizzying excitement and high hopes for the 82 games to be won on the calendar.

This guy is fitter. That man is stronger. So and so is faster. And am I crazy, or can’t you just taste? the chemistry our new winger has with his linemates?

It is against this familiar backdrop that Harvard man Alexander Kerfoot is spreading a refreshing dose of cold truth about the Toronto Maple Leafs 2022-23 campaign.

“The regular season means nothing, does it?” says Kerfoot, who has felt firsthand how those beautiful winters can melt into spring so quickly.

“It’s hard to win a playoff series in this league. We now know that better than anyone. We’ve lost in do-or-die games for the past few years. Those games can go either way, but we haven’t found a way to get over the bump.

“You try to learn from those experiences, but like I said, it doesn’t really mean much until we get over that bump — and we can’t get there now.”

Through their own hands — or rather, die — the Maple Leafs are staring at a six-month slog in which it will be nearly impossible to wave favors.

In the court of public opinion, they simply cannot win until they do in April.

Play softly? Show defensive cracks? Going through a power-play drought? Or, worst of all, failing to get timely saves from their gambling tandem of Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov? Well, the knives will be out faster than a prison cafeteria.

Light up the Jumbotron? Threaten their new club record of 115 points in the regular season? Watch Mitch Marner run on 100 points and shoot MVP Auston Matthews for the Rocket threepeat? And the response will be something along the lines of, “We’ve seen this movie before. Let’s see what they do when it matters.”

That’s the bed that made the franchise.

After the six consecutive losses of this uber-talented core after the season, the most recent three despite home field advantage, Leafs Nation’s hopes have turned to restlessness. Now it tries to prevent apathy.

Two things: We’re not convinced that this version of the Maple Leafs is better than last year’s, and we’re not sure if that matters much.

The goalkeeping, though solid in Toronto’s dominant exhibition walking remains a mess.

“Honestly, we don’t pay too much attention to the goalkeepers unless the puck goes in,” defender Morgan Rielly said wryly. “They are both doing everything they can to get ready for the season, so that’s nice to see.”

The depth of the skewed blueline has already been tested by injuries, and the departure of Ilya Lyubushkin left a gap on the right that was not sufficiently filled. Jake Muzzin’s health is a concern. So is the age of Mark Giordano.

Morgan Rielly can’t skate for 30 minutes a night, so Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin are counted on to take a big step in their development. (Is it too late to clone TJ Brodie?)

While the top line of Matthews, Marner and Michael Bunting (a bargain going into the final year of his deal) should continue to click as some of the sport’s deadliest, John Tavares’ oblique injury ahead of the season and speedster’s departure Ilya Mikheyev remarkable.

There is an excellent opportunity for a fringe attacker or two – Nick Robertson? Calle Jarnkrok? Zach Aston Reese? Nicolas Aube-Kubel? – to stand up and make an impact.

The counterpoint to these doubts is that the other three forces of the Atlantic Division are all taking roster hits as well. Florida (without Jonathan Huberdeau, Claude Giroux, MacKenzie Weegar and Ben Chiarot), Tampa Bay (so long, Ondrej Palat and Ryan McDonagh) and Boston (three hurrahs for LTIR!) are not without their Kryptonite.

A healthy Toronto squad has as legitimate a chance as anyone to wear the Eastern Conference crown, and general manager Kyle Dubas is once again betting on the horses he knows best.

“I have full confidence in our players, in our staff and in our group that we are going to have a great season. My focus every day will be on continuing to support them and make the decisions that the team needs in the short and long term. put it in the best position for the long term,” says Dubas, seemingly satisfied with the ship he has built, or send it to nirvana.

“I don’t want to come across as confident in myself. It’s in the people we have here – the players and the staff in all facets. I think it’s a special group. That’s where I’m more than happy to go through the year, be evaluated on the year and let the decision be made. I believe in our group and know what we are capable of.”

Depending on which side of the fence you’re on, the architect’s approach to building grates is either a sign of blind hubris or fierce loyalty.

“It means a lot to this group,” says Kerfoot, traded a thousand times on Twitter but not seriously marketed. “He has a lot of faith, a lot of faith in our team, in our organization, and he did everything he could to instill that faith in us.

“It’s about moving forward and living up to that belief. We have to go out there and get it done.”

Should the Maple Leafs stumble again in round 1 – if it means anything, right? – and extend the franchise series drought to 19 years and waste another spring with the most dazzling collection of high-end strikers in club history, well, jobs are likely to be lost.

Dubas enters the winter without the certainty of a contract renewal, and one of the great mysteries is whether he will be the one to negotiate Matthews’ next deal, the one who can secure the central man’s place on the mountain as the GOAT of the Maple Leafs. .

That Matthews’ full motion ban goes into effect on July 1, the same day Scottsdale’s son is eligible to be reinstated into his adopted home, is no small wrinkle.

The fate of Dubas, the fate of coach Sheldon Keefe, and Matthews’ life choice could-should? – all be informed about how the Maple Leafs perform on the ice in 2022-23.

You can see it as busy or see it as an opportunity. For some important principles, perhaps their last in this tired, wired city.

“It’s another opportunity for us to change the story,” said Dubas.

“I know no one wants to hear what we have to say. They want to see what we do in action.”

Drop the puck.

Grab a pen.