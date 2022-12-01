Home Belgium’s collapse World Cup after goalless draw in Croatia
Belgium’s collapse World Cup after goalless draw in Croatia

Croatia advance to last 16 of Group F alongside Morocco after stalemate.

Belgium lost the World Cup after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, marking a bitter end for the country’s so-called “Golden Generation” of stars.

Coach Roberto Martinez’s side, ranked by FIFA as the second best in the world, failed to speak fluently at the Ahmad bin Ali stadium on Thursday and their desperate second-half efforts to break the deadlock finally fizzled out. came to naught when star striker Romelu Lukaku squandered a succession of goal chances.

The stalemate left the Red Devils in third place in Group F, with Croatia one spot above them and Morocco topping the table after their 2-1 win over Canada.

More to follow…

