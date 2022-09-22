Belgium star Hazard admits his ‘delicate situation’ at Real Madrid could hit his World Cup hopes

Belgium forward Eden Hazard said he was starting to find form again after a solid 65 minutes in their 2-1 Nations League home win over Wales on Thursday, but admitted he needed more playing time at Real Madrid ahead of the World Cup.

Hazard has barely featured for Real this season after starting just once, something he called a ‘delicate situation’ and by his own admission it has put his place at the finals in Qatar in doubt.

He showed glimpses of his quality in the first half against the Welsh and was pleased with his contribution before being substituted just after the hour mark.

Belgium striker Eden Hazard showed glimpses of his quality in the first half against Wales

“I was happy to start another game,” Hazard told RTL. ‘You saw it, I think. I’m happy when I play and it was nice to play for the supporters here (in Brussels) again. Our first half was very good.

‘I know what I can do. Now I want to get in shape for the WC. We’ll see what the coach (Roberto Martinez) decides, but I’m happiest when I’m playing.

‘When I play, I give everything. It is a delicate situation at Real Madrid. I want to play more, but I can’t anymore.

Hazard has barely featured for Real Madrid this season after starting just once

‘I’ve always said that the old Eden Hazard will come back when he plays. I just need to get back into the rhythm.’

Belgium can still qualify for the Nations League semi-finals, but they must beat the Netherlands by three clear goals in Amsterdam on Sunday to top their group.

“We will try to play a good game there and prepare for the World Cup,” Hazard added.