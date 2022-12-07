Belgium care home rape: Victim, 89, granted right to die

<!–

A severely disabled woman who was raped in her bed in a Belgian nursing home has been given the right to end her life after the traumatic attack.

The 89-year-old, who has not been identified, was attacked in July at a care facility in Lint, near the city of Antwerp, by a man known locally as 36-year-old Kris Moedts.

Moedts was sentenced this week to eight years for the attack, which lawyers say “defies all imagination”, after which the woman’s request for euthanasia was approved.

Lawyers told a court in Belgium that she had postponed the request so she could see Moedts convicted first.

Moedts, had drunk six beers and used cocaine before entering the care home, according to local reports.

The court was told that he helped another wheelchair-bound resident of the care home into the building before going to the victim’s room.

“Once inside, he barricaded the door of the room with a chair and a cupboard door,” the prosecutor told the court.

According to the victim, he crawled into bed with her and groped her extensively.

“She cried and screamed profusely and luckily managed to press the alarm button.”

One of the janitors managed to push the door open despite it being blocked.

Lawyers added: ‘When he entered, he saw the man standing barefoot next to the bed and heard the lady crying.

“The lady’s sheet and underpants had been pulled down, which she couldn’t have done on her own given her state of health.

‘He was so shocked by what he saw there that he later called in the help of victim support himself.

‘Moedts, meanwhile, fled through the back door of the room and managed to escape. The police caught him shortly afterwards.’

Lawyer Walter Damen said that the victim had already submitted two euthanasia requests before the attack because her health had “seriously deteriorated” in recent years. Both were refused.

“What Kris has done to her now defies all imagination and has deeply hurt her,” he said. “So deep that her third euthanasia request has been granted.

The euthanasia is scheduled for December 12. All she wants now is a dignified goodbye.

And the family especially wants an answer to the ‘why’ question. Why did this have to happen now?’

Lawyer Xavier Potvin, on behalf of Moedts, said he could not answer.

“It would never have happened, according to him, if he hadn’t used that cocaine,” the lawyer said.

That caused him to black out. In fact, there is no evidence that he is sexually attracted to the elderly.’