Beleaguered women’s co-working space The Wing shuts down all of its locations OVERNIGHT

The Wing — the women-focused co-working space and social club billed as a women’s utopia — closed overnight after going through everything from a gender discrimination lawsuit and accusations of racism.

Founded by Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan, the company first launched in New York City in 2016. At the height of its success, The Wing had nearly a dozen locations, including spaces in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago.

Members learned via email on Tuesday that the six remaining locations that survived the pandemic would be closed with immediate effect,’ The New York Times reported.

“With the backdrop of the Covid pandemic and increasing global economic challenges, we have been unable to restore and grow the level of active membership and event activity necessary to run a financially sustainable operation,” it said. in the letter.

A spokesperson for International Workplace Group (IWG) — The Wing’s parent company — declined to specify the extent of the co-working space’s current membership, according to The Times.

Members were told they could use IWG’s US locations as temporary workspaces until the end of September.

TikTok user Hannah Eddins opened up about The Wing’s closure in a video that was posted on Wednesday and said she had “big New York City drama to discuss.”

“I’ve been a member for about six months, since January, and last night at about 8:30 am we all got an email saying it was shutting down immediately [and] indefinitely,’ she said.

Eddins used the app’s greenscreen feature to project the letter she received about the closure behind her.

“This is the email we received blaming them for COVID, but it has completely opened up,” she explained. “In January, when I restarted my membership, they were talking about all the new things they were doing post-Covid and that they were still doing really well. There is a lot of speculation that it has absolutely nothing to do with Covid.”

TikTok user Hannah Eddins shared a screenshot of the letter in a video she posted on Wednesday, saying she had “great New York City drama to discuss.”

Eddins noted that she normally goes to work at 9am and was given less than 12 hours notice to make other plans

After citing her own complaint about a previous billing issue and stating she wanted a refund, she insisted she miss it.

“I absolutely loved The Wing,” she said. “I’m so sad it closed out of the blue because I would be there every day. They had a roof. It was so cute. It was not a normal workspace. Everyone was so nice, so I’m really, really sad about it.’

Some commentators claimed that the employees were not notified and only found an hour or so for the members.

Gelman and Kassan opened their first location on the historic Ladies’ Mile in the Flatiron District in October 2016, a month before the presidential election.

The Wing was inspired by the clubs of the late 19th and 20th centuries that were founded by women who were barred from membership in male-only clubhouses and educational institutions.

After Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in November, the workspace became a safe haven for women seeking the promise of empowerment and the comfort of millennial pink couches.

Members paid more than $250 per month to access all clubhouses and their facilities, including lactation rooms, payphones named after feminist icons, and workspaces heated to the female-friendly temperature of 72 degrees.

They got access to exclusive events such as intimate conversations with Hillary Clinton, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Jennifer Lawrence.

The Wing also offered chartered buses for feminist gatherings, classes like “Prenup 101,” and community discussions with titles like “F**k Harvey Weinstein.”

Within three years, the company had a total of 11 locations and had raised more than $100 million in investments, including $28 million from WeWork.

They got access to exclusive events such as intimate conversations with the likes of Jennifer Lawrence (pictured with Gelman in 2018)

At the height of its success, the company had nearly a dozen locations. Gelman and Aminatou Sow pictured during a 2018 interview with Hillary Clinton

In recent years, The Wing has faced allegations of unethical and racist treatment of its employees, leading to Gelman’s resignation in June 2020

The Wing originally only accepted members who were female-identifying, non-binary, or non-conforming.

Following protests over alleged gender discrimination, the New York City Human Rights Commission opened an investigation into the way the company operates in 2018.

That same year, a man named James Pietrangelo filed a $12 million lawsuit against The Wing for its alleged “illegal discrimination against men.”

The company quietly changed its membership to include men, tellingly: Insider that the change was in response to a desire to be inclusive for transgender and non-binary members.

It just went downhill for The Wing after that The New York Times released a disclosure in March 2020 containing allegations of unethical and racist treatment of employees at the company.

More than 300 people were laid off in the spring of 2020 due to the pandemic.

As news of The Wing’s closure made headlines, a number of people took to Twitter to ask what would happen to the company’s stylish furniture.

Employees were offered a $500 one-time allowance that they had to apply for, but not everyone received a check. Some people said the company had told them there wasn’t enough money to pay, The Times reported.

Gelman resigned in June 2020, saying it was “the right thing for the company and the best way to take The Wing into a much anticipated era of change.” After she stepped down, workers staged a virtual strike demanding changes in management.

In February 2021, IWG bought a majority stake in The Wing. Exactly one year later, Jen Cho was promoted from chief marketing officer to CEO. It was announced last month that she had left the company after less than six months in the position.

‘Wow. Every Wing location is closing for good immediately, by email to members just now. Until that weird chapter,” writer Jessica Blankenship tweeted. “Not to be insensitive, but what happens to all the furniture.”

“No joke WHERE does The Wing’s consignment sale take place and HOW do I get in?” someone else asked.

Another added: “Like Mikhail Gorbachev, I thought the wing was already dead.”