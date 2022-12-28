Belarusian special forces set themselves on fire with flaming mallets at anniversary celebrations

Advertisement

Belarusian special forces celebrated their 60th anniversary in an unusual way – setting each other on fire and beating their comrades with burning mallets.

The anniversary event of the 5th separate brigade of special forces was held in Maryina Gorka, in the regional center of the Minsk region in Belarus, on December 27.

Stunning footage shows soldiers demonstrating their skills, as well as displays of small arms, hand-to-hand combat, and mountaineering training.

In addition to reckless tactics, reports of Belarus today He said the celebrations also included a special concert, porridge and hot tea.

The 5th Special Purpose Brigade was formed in Maryina Gorka on January 1, 1963. Since May 2007, the military unit is part of the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

On July 24, 2020, the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, visited the brigade, talking with the military and examining the small arms used by the special forces.

At a similar event on December 22 this year, the acting commander of the Armed Forces Special Operations Forces, Colonel Dmitry Kuchuk, spoke about the power of the brigade, saying: ‘Throughout its existence, the brigade has participated in all the big and serious events – exercises, patriotic education of our citizens’.

Shocking footage shows men in camouflage suits circling through the air after being set on fire.

Armed soldiers formed a pyramid as part of the grand display to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

Soldiers also ran up and down the sides of buildings in a display of climbing as part of the unusual parade of celebrations.

Another soldier shows off his skills, in what appears to be a weight challenge at Maryina Gorka in Minsk

The celebrations involved various fire-related activities, such as this burning torch and beating companions with burning mallets.

The groups of soldiers carried out various military exercises in addition to the most dangerous displays of skill.