Belarus begins military exercise on Poland border to rehearse ‘liberating territory’

Belarus has begun military exercises through the city of Brest near the Polish border, the capital Minsk and the northeastern region of Vitebsk, the defense ministry said Thursday.

It said the exercises, located just 20 miles from the border with Ukraine and six miles from Poland, will practice “temporarily liberating enemy-occupied territory” and regain control of border regions.

The Defense Ministry added that the exercises, which will last until September 14, will bring in practice “strong measures of martial law” as well as the fight against the “hostile and illegal armed formations”.

Up to 7,500 military personnel, 260 armored vehicles and about 30 planes and helicopters will participate in the exercise, local media reported.

According to the ministry, the level of troops and military equipment involved in the exercise did not require notification under OSCE guidelines.

The move comes after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reaffirmed his support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

Lukashenko’s support for the war has led to international criticism and sanctions against Minsk.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia and has allowed Moscow to use its territory to send thousands of troops to neighboring Ukraine and launch missiles from its airspace.

Lukashenko has publicly backed his longtime ally, who has pumped billions of dollars to bolster his Soviet-style state-controlled economy with cheap energy and loans.

A military helicopter flies ahead during military exercises in Belarus