BEL MOONEY: Why do I keep losing men for not wanting a threesome?

Dear Bel,

I’m 43 and sitting here desperately sad as another relationship just ended. I am at the end of my emotional tether and don’t know what to do.

The three relationships that have been most important to me have happened over the past 20 years, one of which has led to an engagement. But all three have ended for one reason – my reluctance to participate in a sexual triangle.

Am I so out of touch in this oversexualized world that I have become frigid and uninteresting and narrow-minded? Should I bow down and just give in to every desire – just to keep a man?

I fall at the last hurdle time and time again, so I have to ask myself this: am I being unreasonable or are they? I am a healthy and reasonably attractive woman with a healthy relationship with sex. I enjoy it very much and am always keen to improve my sex life.

But sex is an emotional as well as physical thing, and I can’t stand the idea of ​​sharing my partner with anyone, least of all in a threesome environment.

Yet time and time again I have found myself forced to deal with the difficult problem of trefoils. Why are men obsessed with this type of behavior? Why am I not good enough on my own for someone – in the sexual sense?

I am a loving and generous person in all aspects of a relationship – fair, balanced and able to listen. Why is it not enough?

I’ve thought a lot about just gritting my teeth and moving on. But I strongly feel that once that door is open, it will lead to more and more sexual acts that I may not be keen on.

Yet the lonely inside just wants to be loved and the loneliness is killing me. I am so desperately sorry for my own mistakes. The mistakes that leave me alone.

Will it always be like this, Bel? As I sit here on my own grieving the end of a relationship, I am haunted by thoughts of him happily sleeping with two younger women having the time of his life while I feel drained, old and an absolute failure.

I know we now live in a ‘Tinder’ world. I’m just not cut out to be a part of this. So does this mean I will forever be left on the shelf, denied pleasure and intimacy? I wish you could help me figure it out.

MANDY

Mandy, I am surprised that you have had the misfortune to fall in love with three men who turned out to be so strange. I’m sure the majority of readers will join me in being rather surprised that a sexual triangle is such a thing.

Mind you, compared to men and women who ‘dog’ (that is, having sex in dark, cold parking lots, monitored and in the company of strangers) is a small triangle at least. . . good, cozy.

You ask me why ‘men are obsessed with this type of behavior’. But are they?

‘Not all men’ would definitely be a majority of guys. The saddest thing about your email (apart from the saga of bad luck) is that you seem to think it is somehow your fault. That your desire to be alone in bed and have mutually pleasurable, caring sex with someone you love is somehow ‘unreasonable’.

Frankly, giving a moment to such a notion is almost brainwashing. Any partner who told you that rejecting a threesome is short-sighted needs to be kicked out of your life.

I just wish you felt like the strong one, not the victim. No person, male or female, should ever feel forced into sexual behavior they don’t like.

The fact that so many young girls today have this disgusting experience is one of the horrors of our time – and I mean it.

I feel great sympathy for your lonely sadness and confusion, but please stop pathetically assuming there is something wrong with you. What on earth are your ‘flaws’? You should value yourself more than mourning the kind of selfish pig who could dump you because you wouldn’t comply with his sexual desires. Good riddance. If he values ​​mature love so little, then he deserves to be hurt by the nubile youths who briefly share his bed. I predict that he is the one who will end up as ‘dried out, old and an absolute failure’.

Lets hope so. In the meantime you deserve happiness: but will not find it if you continue to lust after men who prove themselves so cheap. Personally, I would rather be ‘on the shelf’ – that is, live as a proud, independent woman. It’s time to start rebuilding your life in your own image, without giving in to any demands.

My lovely son watches nasty videos

Dear Bel,

I’m upset after an argument with my teenage son.

He and I are very close. I raised him alone and he is kind, considerate and helpful. As a 19-year-old at university, he begins to explore everything that life has to offer.

Last night he showed me some videos he saw online. The first showed a man sitting in a cafe when the steering wheel of a passing car came loose and landed on the pavement, hitting the man with such force that it knocked him right out of the picture.

My reaction was horrified. Was he seriously injured? Did he die? My son’s reaction was to shrug, ‘I don’t know.’

The other showed two young men facing each other. One ran at the other and knocked him flat on the ground with a dropkick to the head. It looked like one of those ‘daring’ videos.

Again I was absolutely horrified. My son’s reaction was to laugh, ‘Aren’t they idiots?’

I explained why I felt disturbed by his reaction to this as entertainment. He protested that he did not support such content as the creators were not paid for it and his display did not increase the total number of clicks. I said it wasn’t meant to be; such videos are ugly and harmful.

His response was that it had nothing to do with him and that ‘morality is subjective’.

I tried to explain the impact of aggression and violence, but he reacted as if I was an emotional idiot.

The conversation devolved into a debate that went nowhere and did not end well.

I don’t expect my son to adopt all my values ​​- which I know I can’t impose. But I feel saddened by his apparent lack of empathy for those hurt in these videos and his lack of understanding of why it is wrong. Surely some things are moral truths?

Am I upset because he defied reason? I fear that his lack of insight and empathy – and arrogance – will make him vulnerable to the wounds of the world. How to protect him? Am I overreacting? Am I the only parent who feels this way?

SALLY

Believing that your children exist on another planet is quite normal. Even when they hit their 40s, you can find yourself getting pretty annoying because they don’t agree with you when you know yours is the voice of reason!

Of course, if you’re smart, you’ll keep quiet. But with a teenager? Maybe not. The problem is that the children have to believe that their parents are foolish, just as we believed our own necessary upbringing. Isn’t that how the family wheel turns?

You feel sad because this young man you love so much – and praise be to heaven – laughs hard at videos where people must clearly be hurt.

I can understand that. Even the ‘normal’ online world is full of appalling behavior. One of my Facebook friends recently shared that she had a stupid accident in a parking lot that upset her a lot when she was alone. No one nearby came to help because they were all busy filming her distress. Isn’t that just awful?

When people behave that way, the rest of us are right to express acute distaste and judge their insensitivity. When your beloved son expresses indifference to people who are filmed being hurt, he shows an insensitivity common to his generation. It is because people become desensitized to pain that online pornography has become so violent and utterly disgusting.

I’m not implying that he sees this sort of thing (although it’s likely, I’m afraid), but that it’s part of a continuum and has to concern me and you.

You ask an important question when you write: ‘Are some things moral truths?’ Of course the answer is “Yes” – because without that acceptance we lose hope of living in a civilized society.

The Ten Commandments in the Old Testament and the Sermon on the Mount in the New both seek to codify human behavior; rules in other religions as well as tribal taboos in many cultures are ways to ensure social harmony.

I think you were right to point out to your son values ​​that he may never have associated with online behavior. Even if he rejects your views now, he may later reflect on your words and wonder if you are right.

It’s rather strange that you worry about protecting him when he is certainly capable of taking care of himself? These days, in a very harsh world, it is important to have a thick(ish) skin in order to cope with life. So keep all lines of communication open, let him learn in his own way and don’t worry too much.

You have already given him a good foundation for life by being the strong mother who raised him and now feels proud of him. One day he may cringe when he remembers things he said and did – just like we all do.

And finally… It’s great to rock all over the world…

Do you ever feel tired, worried, old, even old? Well, do something completely different!

That’s why we found ourselves last weekend at the Status Quo Fan Club Convention, at Butlin’s in Minehead, Somerset.

I had been invited by perennial rock girl Gillie Coghlan, Facebook friend and wife of Status Quo founder John Coghlan.

I hadn’t met either of them before, but the veteran percussionist’s amazing band, John Coghlan’s Quo, were headlining on Saturday night – so hey, let’s go to Butlin’s! Wave your hands in the air, pump your fists to the driving rhythm and pretend it’s 1970 again.

It won’t surprise you to know that most of the crowd was my generation, although the girls headed next to me must have been in their early 40s.

What does it mean what age you are? In a world that can seem strange and difficult, you shake your hips and hair in front of cool musicians playing the songs you knew when you were young – so loud that you feel the vibrations up through your feet – and know that you are along with your tribe.

Now I happen to fit in with fans of jazz, blues, sacred music, 1960s girl groups, symphonies, reggae. . . you name it.

Sing what you want – and know that live music is good for the soul.

So it did me good to be with all the piggies wearing their Quo T-shirts and shouting all the words to all the songs. Who cares if you’ve lost a lot of your hair and you’ve sized up your jeans since the good old days?

Who cares if you have a dodgy knee – when the pounding vibes are bound to do it good?

This is not just nostalgia, it is a permanent ‘now’. Elvis was my first love and I saw Cliff at the Liverpool Empire on March 22nd 1959 – and it still felt great to be ‘rockin’ all over the world’.

This was John Coghlan’s last concert with his band. But old rockers never retire, their music continues with every beat of the crazy heart.