Being NEAR sick people can trigger a person’s immune system to prepare

A person who is surrounded by other sick people may be better prepared for illness as their immune systems begin to prepare for possible infections, an expert says.

dr. Patricia Lopes, an assistant professor at Chapman University in Orange, Calif., says someone who sees other sick people around them will interpret that information in a way that prepares their immune system for an infection of its own.

She says this means parasites like viruses affect a person’s physiology more than they may know — every time they witness another person being sick, their bodies expend energy preparing.

It also has drastic implications for epidemiology and how the virus actually spreads. Because this research is still in its early stages, it is difficult to determine whether looking at another patient first can significantly reduce the chance of contracting a virus.

Seeing or being near sick people can automatically activate a person’s immune system to help protect them from a parasitic infection, expert says (file photo)

In her paper, published this month in Functional EcologyLopes writes that uninfected animals — including humans — have built-in mechanisms to avoid becoming infected with a parasite.

“Uninfected animals can try many ways to prevent parasitism,” she writes.

‘For example, behavior avoidance of parasitized conspecifics has been documented in several species.’

A method of avoidance that she says is ‘less well studied, and therefore less well understood’ is physiological avoidance.

She says there is some evidence that a person’s physiology changes when he looks at another sick person.

“Our brains can get information from sick people and then trigger changes in our physiology,” she said Neuroscience news.

‘For example, observing images of sick people can activate the immune system.’

She cites a major gap in knowledge that still prevents people from understanding how this phenomenon works and how it can affect a person — and the spread of the disease as a whole.

dr. Patricia Lopes (pictured), an assistant professor at Chapman University, explained that more research needs to be done to understand how the activation of the immune system when an animal sees disease can influence the spread of disease.

An important question is whether this kind of ‘preparing’ for illness actually reduces infection in some way.

In the context of a major outbreak such as COVID-19 or monkey pox, the general heightened awareness a person has of parasites around them is to help them somehow avoid infection.

“Determining how the disease environment that animals experience affects their physiology, survival and reproduction has major implications for our understanding of how parasites affect populations beyond their consumptive effects,” she explains.

‘If the physiological changes induced in uninfected animals help reduce the burden of disease or speed up recovery from disease, they could have a cascade effect on disease dynamics; therefore they are important to study and understand.’

Previous studies have found that people naturally view illness as something disgusting and repulsive.

As a result, they will avoid a person they consider sick as a form of self-preservation.

Research from the University of British Columbia published in 2010 found that people who were shown pictures of sick people had elevated levels of interleukin-6 (IL-6), which is secreted by white blood cells as a defense mechanism.

“It makes evolutionary sense that the immune system only reacts aggressively when it’s really needed,” Mark Schaller, co-author of the study, said in a statement at the time.

“If I see a bunch of sick people, maybe there’s a major infection around, and I’d better kick my immune system into high gear.”