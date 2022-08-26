Being around a dog boosts ‘positive’ serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, expert says

Being around a dog stimulates “positive” chemicals in the brain, lowers blood pressure and even helps relieve stress and depression, one expert said.

dr. Jane Manno, a psychiatrist at the Cleveland Clinic, touted the benefits of dogs today, saying that walking, petting, or even just sitting with them helps increase serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain — improving one’s mood.

And because they have to walk regularly, Manno often tells patients who are anxious or depressed to get one. The animals encourage their owners to get out of the house more, which helps build purpose and counteract feelings of isolation.

A number of studies have shown how keeping a dog can improve a person’s health and improve their mood. About one in three American households — or 48 million — also own a dog, figures suggest.

Walking dogs helps people get out of the house, which can help build a sense of happiness and make people feel less isolated

Unveiling the benefits of having dogs, Manno said, “Just being physically around animals there are some positive neurotransmitters in the brain.

‘Studies have shown serotonin and dopamine’ [are released], so there is a biological component. It lowers blood pressure, it lowers the stress hormone cortisol.’

She added: “[A dog] makes you feel good. It’s a commitment. You do something for the greater good, you also meet people and you are also with animals.

“So yeah, there are a lot of benefits, and you get out of the house, especially if someone is isolating all the time.”

Dogs howl with joy when they are reunited with their owners After a long day, coming home with a tail wagging and some puppy love can be just what it takes to put a smile on your face. And it turns out that our dogs are just as happy to see us again — so much so that they howl with joy. Researchers at Azabu University in Japan found that puppies experience such a surge of oxytocin — the “love hormone” — that it causes tears in their eyes. They measured the tear volume of dogs before and after reuniting with their owners and found that it increased. Oxytocin was also added to their eyes to confirm that it stimulates the release of tears. The study shows that people experience more positive emotions regarding dogs with wetter eyes, suggesting that their response helps them contact us. Professor Takefumi Kikusui said: ‘We had never heard of the discovery that animals shed tears in joyful situations, such as reuniting with their owners, and we were all excited that this would be a world first!’

Manno also pointed out a paper from March of this year, which found that just 10 minutes with a dog a day reduced feelings of pain, anxiety and depression.

It was not clear whether Manno had a dog of his own.

Psychologists have been pointing out the health benefits of owning a dog for years.

The Mental Health Foundation, based in the UK, says they help increase physical activity and provide companionship – all of which improve a person’s mood.

It even gives them a confidence boost as the animals can act as great listeners, offer unconditional love and not criticize you.

Dogs can also help meet new people, as dog owners often stop to chat with each other on walks.

There are several programs in the United States — including Washington State — that aim to get therapy dogs into hospitalized patients.

dr. Max Pemberton, a psychiatrist in the UK’s NHS who also writes for the Daily Mail, wrote last year that doctors often turn to the animals for help when medication has failed to alleviate someone’s suffering.

When describing a case he wrote, I remember talking to a middle-aged woman whose 14-year-old son had died of cancer a few years earlier.

Her world had collapsed, she explained. She described it as feeling like someone had hollowed out her guts – she felt so completely empty and hollow. She wanted to crawl into bed and never get up again. But she couldn’t. She had two other children and they needed her.

Just before her son died, they had bought him a dog.

She explained how the dog made her get up every morning because he had to be walked before the kids got up.

He forced her to get dressed, to structure her day. When the kids were at school and she was home alone, he didn’t mind if she wanted to cry.

He didn’t judge her when she wanted to roll over on the couch and lie down next to her instead. She said he could somehow sense her grief and knew she just needed someone to be with her, to keep her quietly but persistently company. “The dog saved my life,” she told me.