Being active can reduce the risk of getting breast cancer and boost survival rates

If exercise were a pill, say the experts, every woman in Britain would be prescribed it.

According to a growing body of research, being physically active can reduce the risk of breast cancer by about 20 percent. The latest study to support these findings, published in September ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, found that women who did vigorous exercise, such as jogging at least three times a week, reduced their risk by 38 percent.

The risk reductions are so significant that they even occur in people who are particularly at risk because they carry the ‘Angelina Jolie gene’ – mutations known as BRCA1 and BRCA2, which the actress inherited from her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died of the disease 56 years.

Regular activity has also been linked to a lower risk of bladder, colon and prostate tumours.

Thalie Martini, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer UK suggests the best tips for getting started with exercise from 10 minutes of brisk walking to strength training

Although the exact reason why exercise is so beneficial remains unclear, what is known is that being overweight or obese increases the risk of many serious conditions, from cancer and heart disease to stroke and type 2 diabetes. Thalie Martini, chief executive of Breast Cancer UK, says: ‘In postmenopausal women, weight is a significant risk factor for breast cancer. So using exercise to lose weight, or maintain a healthy weight, helps reduce the risk.’

A growing body of additional evidence shows that exercise also directly prevents breast cancer. It does this partly by making small changes in our DNA, which in turn reduces the amount of estrogen and insulin circulating in the body. Both hormones can encourage breast cells to divide more often – a process that can lead to cancer. Inflammation is also reduced, reducing the likelihood that cancer will develop and progress. Being active also boosts the immune system, meaning the body’s natural defenses can pick up rogue cells before they become cancerous.

Martini adds: ‘If exercise were a pill, it would be one of the most cost-effective medicines ever. If you combine it with other protective factors, such as drinking less alcohol and following a healthy diet, it becomes a powerful tool in the fight against the disease.’

So what are you waiting for? Get started with help from these expert tips.

REMEMBER EVERY LITTLE HELPS

Before a couch potato goes off, know that even small amounts of exercise help – although the more you do and the sweatier you get, the better. It doesn’t have to be high intensity with a personal trainer either; try dancing or swimming – anything that gets your heart rate up.

Former breast cancer surgeon Liz O’Riordan, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, says: ‘Ten minutes of brisk walking every day is enough to help your overall health.

But to really see a difference and significantly reduce your risk of cancer, you need to get hot, sweaty, uncomfortable and out of breath at least three times a week for 30 minutes.’

GOES ARE YOUR SECRET WEAPON

Even women who already have a breast cancer diagnosis can increase their chances of survival and reduce the risk of the disease returning by increasing their activity level. While exercise might be the last thing you want to do after chemo, which can leave you struggling to get off the couch, it’s not a “dirty” word for cancer patients, according to O’Riordan.

It doesn’t have to involve a 5km run either. Do what you feel capable of, she recommends – which might just be a daily walk around the block. It will help manage the side effects of treatment, including reducing anxiety and boosting your mood.

One study found that as little as one hour of walking per week helped improve survival rates for those with breast cancer, with maximum benefits found in women who walked 3-5 hours per week.

REACH FOR THE WEIGHTS

In addition to pulse-raising training, you should also do strength training, advises O’Riordan. Again, this doesn’t have to be high-tech and fitness-centric.

If you like lifting weights, that’s fine, but you can also try resistance band work. This is easier to do at home and can be incorporated into your day (the British Heart Foundation has great tips to help you get started*). You can even do squats while boiling the kettle.

AND FINALLY, IT’S NEVER TOO LATE

According to O’Riordan, the cancer-fighting effects of exercise work ‘even when you start it in the two weeks between diagnosis and surgery’.

Studies of men with lung cancer found that those who did three sessions on an exercise bike before going to hospital had fewer complications. “It should be pre-hab — if you’re diagnosed,” she adds.