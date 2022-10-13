Being A Girlboss Couldn’t Save ‘Psycho’s Marion Crane

Alfred Hitchockmovie from 1960 psychosis is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most thrilling films of all time, and for good reason. Hitchcock knew what he was doing when he captured those disturbing camera angles in the Bates Motel saloon (that owl!) and orchestrated a shower scene that will surely remind you to lock the bathroom door. Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins‘ performances are equal parts understated and sophisticated and Joseph Stefano‘s tight script never strays from course. And besides spilling some blood and spooking the audience, that shower scene didn’t even reinvent storytelling single-handedly halfway through the movie. But one of the main reasons why this movie is so effective and creepy is the strong and confident protagonist, Marion Crane (Leigh), all the time she’s on screen, which makes her untimely death all the more so. terrifying.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

A modern woman ahead of her time

Marion is assertive and confident in a way that women – especially before that period – weren’t “supposed” to be. She is in control of every aspect of her life and is not answerable to anyone. But it’s important to note that she’s not obnoxious about it either. Leigh plays the part of Marion in a calm, cool and collected way without making it seem like Marion is making a concerted effort to come across that way. If you didn’t like what Marion was selling, keep walking, because she won’t waste her time trying to win you over. Or better yet, if she didn’t care you too much, she would certainly subtly make that clear with a smile. If one thing is certain, it’s that Marion won’t settle for less than what she thought she’d deserve.

RELATED: ‘Psycho’ Review: One of the Greatest and Most Thrilling Movies of All Time

The opening scene of psychosis establishes Marion’s strong personality in her conversation with Sam (John Gavin), the guy she often hangs out with in a hotel room on her lunch break. He wants more of their romantic encounters than she seems, and is more emotionally involved in their relationship than she appears to be. He dramatically recounts all the troubles in his life (he is divorced, can barely pay alimony and is stuck paying off his father’s debts), while Marion listens patiently. She loves him dearly and even proposes to get married, but she is also more pragmatic and knows how things are likely to turn out between them. In a role reversal of gender stereotypes, it’s Sam who seems to crave intimacy, which is not only refreshing, but also a clever way to show that Marion’s first priority is herself. As Sam revels in his doubts, he asks, “Marion, will you cut this off, go out and find someone available?” to which she replies matter-of-factly, “I’m thinking about it.”

Marion’s control passes to the real estate agency. After she ends her and Sam’s rendezvous at the hotel and gets back to work (albeit a little late), she meets the oh-so-sleazy Tom Cassidy (Frank Albertson), a new customer for George Lowery (Vaughn Taylor) who wants to make it very clear, specifically to Marion, that he is Empire. Marion is not in the least impressed. Frankly, she’s annoyed that he’s taking up her time. It’s actually pretty hilarious to see her simmering in annoyance. She doesn’t play a charming personality for the wealthy client, but watches his schmoozy performance die a slow death. He tells her that he likes to ‘buy off’ misfortune, to which he follows: ‘Are you unhappy?’ Marion, not taking the bait, replies, “Hmm. Not excessive.” Her doe-eyed colleague Caroline (Patricia Hitchcock), on the other hand, cannot fathom Marion’s composure.

Things are starting to go south

Marion’s circumstances begin to deteriorate as soon as she leaves work, although you wouldn’t know it. She leaves early because of her alleged headache, but really, this was Marion who was classic Marion and did what she wanted. She didn’t have a headache, but she… did wants to see Sam. Instead of putting the $40,000 in the safe, as her boss had requested, she packs a briefcase and adds the envelope of cash. Although she doesn’t explicitly say Why If she does this (maybe she doesn’t even know it at all), it’s likely she’d give it to Sam to help him out of his financial troubles. But Sam never pressured her to steal money or leave work to see him, those were her choices.

Our protagonist’s self-reliance continues on the road, even when a cop stops her for suspicious behavior (she got a crush on the road). At this point, Marion is officially considered a thief on the run, but again, you wouldn’t really be able to see it. Leigh never resorts to melodrama, but plays the character with conviction. She largely restrains herself while being interrogated by the stern cop, and while his instincts were good, she puts him in his place. “I told you it’s all right, except I’m in a hurry and you’re taking my time.”

A fateful decision

Usually, horror protagonists make a handful of pretty crappy decisions. The ones that make you scream at your screen and lose sympathy for the person you’re supposed to support. You might ask yourself, “Why would they go in?” over there? Why are they hanging out with this person? clear Marion’s trajectory is so tragic because she doesn’t fall into any of these literal or metaphorical pitfalls. In fact, it’s just the opposite! She always thinks one step ahead and covers all her bases. At the car dealership, she drops her Arizona numbers and trades her car for another one to allay suspicion and deter that cop from her.Instead of being meek and timid when she arrives at the Bates Motel in the brutal storm when she sees that no one is there, she honks aggressively with her car horn to get her evening going. She cleverly signs the guestbook as “Marie Samuels” and says her hometown is Los Angeles to cover her tracks. She agrees to have dinner with Norman (Perkins) ), the boyish motel owner, after struggling his way to introduce her to the humble tent, but before she does, she’ll be sure to hide her money in her newspaper. Seriously, this woman knows what she’s up to. e does.

The audience—or Marion—didn’t know that her less-than-good time with Norman in the salon would be the last conversation she ever had. It’s obvious from the look on Marion’s face as she surveys Norman’s drawing room that she knows he’s a bit of an odd bird (what about the outrageous stuffed bird decor), but since he’s shown no side of being harmful and actually very seems sweet, she continues with dinner. Their unconventional conversation about the cost of living in a “private trap” is the source of revelation for Marion. The whole blackout plan might not be worth it after all. “I got into a private trap there, and I’d like to go back and try to pull myself out. Before it’s too late for me,” she admits before cutting their dinner short. Back in the room for that fateful shower, she takes notes about her finances and quickly tears up. She even goes so far as to flush them down the toilet to avoid tracing the evidence of the crime back to her. All that planning and careful thinking, and yet nothing could prepare her for what was to come.

psychosis is a brilliantly haunted tale for many reasons, the most memorable of which is the murder of Marion. How can someone so strong and capable be so vulnerable at the same time? Marion may have always thought three steps ahead, but even she couldn’t predict that some shadowy figure would pull back that shower curtain and plunge a knife into her helpless body. This makes her screams deafening and her untimely demise not only more shocking, but also more disturbing, as it proves that no one is in control of their own story.