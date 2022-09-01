Beijing sends 14 fighter jets across Taiwan Strait after Taipei’s military shot down drone

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

China has sent 14 fighter jets across the centerline of the Taiwan Strait in a show of force against Taipei after one of its drones was shot down.

The defense ministry said the jets crossed the unofficial territorial barrier during the saber-rattling exercise as Beijing continues its military activities near the disputed island.

Earlier today, Taiwan’s military shot down an unidentified civilian drone for the first time that entered its airspace near an island off the Chinese coast.

China has sent 14 fighter jets across the centerline of the Taiwan Strait in a show of force against Taipei (file image of Chinese fighter jets near Taiwan last month)

The government promised to take tough measures to deal with the increase in such burglaries.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own country over the strong objections of the Taipei government, has been holding military exercises around the island since early last month in response to a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Taiwan’s government has said it will not cause or escalate tensions, but has recently been particularly angered by repeated cases of Chinese drones buzzing through Taiwan on islands near China’s coast.

The defense command for Kinmen, a group of Taiwan-controlled islands facing the Chinese cities of Xiamen and Quanzhou, said in a statement from the Taiwan Ministry of Defense that the drone entered restricted airspace over Lion Islet just after 12:00 p.m. (4 a.m. GMT).

A Chinese ship was spotted near Taiwanese territory on Tuesday amid mounting tensions between the superpower and the island

Troops on the islet tried to warn it but to no avail, so shot it down as its remains landed in the sea, it added.

Taiwan fired warning shots at a drone for the first time on Tuesday, shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen ordered the military to take “strong countermeasures” against what she called Chinese provocations.

China’s foreign ministry, which on Monday dismissed Taiwan’s complaints about drones as “nothing to worry about,” referred questions to the defense ministry, which had not yet commented.

Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy head of Taiwan’s China-policy-making Mainland Affairs Council, told reporters in Taipei that Taiwan had legal authority to take “necessary defensive measures” as Chinese planes were not allowed to enter Kinmen’s airspace.

Military guards of honor hold a morning ceremony for the raising of the flag of Taiwan, at Liberty Square in Taipei

Those measures include forcing planes to take off or land, he said.

Speaking to the armed forces earlier on Thursday, Tsai said China was using drones and other “grey zone” tactics to intimidate Taiwan, her office quoted her as saying in a statement.

Tsai reiterated that Taiwan would not provoke disputes, but that did not mean it would not take countermeasures, the statement said.

“It has also ordered the Ministry of National Defense to take the necessary and strong countermeasures in a timely manner to defend national security,” it said.

“Let the army guard the country without fear and with firm confidence.”

Taiwan has controlled Kinmen, which lies at the closest point a few hundred meters (feet) from Chinese territory, since the defeated government of the Republic of China fled to Taipei after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s communists in 1949.

During the height of the Cold War, China regularly shelled Kinmen and other Taiwan-occupied islands along the Chinese coast, but they are now tourist destinations.