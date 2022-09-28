Behold the jaw-dropping crocodile-shaped football stadium in Turkey

It’s definitely a smart look.

The city of Bursa in northwestern Turkey is home to a 44,000-seat arena in the shape of a giant crocodile.

The stadium in green colored towers that surround it has a huge ‘mouth’ reaching a height of 140 feet (43 m), which sports fans can enter, its body curving around the pitch.

The city of Bursa in northwestern Turkey is home to a 44,000-seat arena in the shape of a giant crocodile

An image of the stadium taken in 2017. The complex cost around £8 million ($8.5 million) to build

On match days, the crocodile’s teeth and eyes light up for extra effect.

The arena, called Timsah Park, which translates to ‘Crocodile Park’ in English, opened in December 2015 after a four-year construction project costing in the region of £8 million ($8.5 million).

The design was apparently inspired by the stadium’s home team, Bursaspor, as the club is nicknamed ‘the green crocodiles’.

According to the YouTube channel Gran Turism football stadiumTimsah Park also has underground parking for more than 640 cars, 35 catering outlets and 789 toilets.

On match days, the crocodile’s teeth and eyes light up for extra effect

The design was apparently inspired by the stadium’s home team, Bursaspor, as the club is nicknamed ‘the green crocodiles’

In December 2017, the stadium saw a record attendance of 38,108 when Bursaspor played Istanbul-based rivals Fenerbahce.

And what do the citizens think? Twitter user Gokhan Keskin described it as ‘the best stadium in the world’, while ‘@FuzzyRuckus’ called it ‘epic’.

For those who want to visit Timsah Park, it is located about five kilometers from city ​​center, in the northwestern part of the city.