Behold, labour’s coming victory over capital (?)

It may not feel like this striking workersbut for the first time in decades, the balance of power and power between labor and capital appears to be tipping back in their favour.

A new “macro supercycle” is approaching, writes Dario Perkins, optimistic head of TS Lombard’s global macro macro, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

Neoliberalism gave us free trade, globalized supply chains, deregulation, smaller government, independent central banks and the death of unions (especially in the US and UK). The 2020s are set for a partial reversal. Deglobalization, which started before Covid-19, is likely to accelerate. The pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in long, complex supply chains, while the conflict in Ukraine has left political alliances more clearly fragmented into regional trading blocs. Since globalization reduced inflation, lowered interest rates and destroyed workers’ power, it is reasonable to think that deglobalization will have the opposite effect.

Perkins is far from the first to call time for the era of near-zero interest rates and relative price stability. For example, JPMorgan analysts spoke of “regime change” in June when they predicted that U.S. inflation could be between 3 and 4 percent over the next decade, and Credit Suisse’s Zoltan Pozsar has written about the inflationary implications of a “commodity crisisThat could weaken the dollar’s stranglehold on the global financial system.

© Dario Perkins, TS Lombard



Perkins’ political economy is particularly spirited, however, and the role central banks (which are variously described as “the ultimate guardians of neoliberalism” and “enemies of the people”) have played in suppressing workers’ power in their pursuit of stable prices.

Economic historian Edward Chancellor made a similar point the other day. He argues that a decade of “monetary extremism” has given us little more than stock market bubbles, rampant debt, anemic productivity growth and “rising and unstable” inflation that is “much more painful to working people than when it was deemed too low”.

But back to Perkins, who maintains that “settings influence macro outcomes, [which] in turn, the balance of power is changing” while insisting that central banks will be powerless to prevent the coming period of “deglobalization and secular reflation”.

In other words, Powell, Lagarde and Bailey may still be captains of the good ship Neoliberalism, but storm clouds are gathering and mutiny is underway below decks:

[Central banks] will try to avoid this secular transition, even at the cost of a recession. But a mild recession will not eliminate current labor shortages or return the balance of power to capital. Central banks should not stand in the way of structural shifts such as deglobalization, climate change and “war economy”… Existing staff shortages + deglobalization + structurally relaxed fiscal policy (especially on defense spending and climate change) + aging = structural labor shortage, which will shift the balance of power of capital for the first time since the early 1980s.

Perkins’ point on population aging builds on the work of economists Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan, whose 2020 book The Great Demographic Turnaround stresses how China’s shrinking working-age population and the wider pullback from globalization could lead to a “return of inflation, higher nominal interest rates, declining inequality and higher productivity”.

But a few other Perkins assumptions need to be unpacked. The first — that globalization is indeed on the decline — is hotly contested, as is the idea that workers will be able to get wage increases above inflation even if they factor in the labor shortages Perkins foresees. Unemployment is already at an all-time low, but the feared wage-price spiral has so far failed to materialize in many major economies.

Finally, central banks may or may not be able to stand in the way of groundbreaking change, but many of the political leaders they ostensibly report to don’t seem too keen on implementing economic rational or short-term distribution policies. It also appears that employees/consumers rather than companies will eventually bear the brunt of the energy-driven inflation we see all around us.

As painful as it is to admit, we prefer JPMorgan’s assessment: that the so-called “Great Moderation” that has just vanished will turn into what the bank’s analysts call the “Great Instability”, a regime which is defined by “higher inflation, wider deficits, greater macroeconomic volatility and faster moving business cycles”.

What all this means for the share of labor in the pie is not stated. We think we can guess.