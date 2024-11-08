Behind-the-scenes video shows how Trump and aide Natalie Harp post on social media

Most political candidates rely on teams of young, smart staff to agonize over their social media posts.

But President-elect Donald Trump prefers a more direct approach: dictating his thoughts in real time to a loyal assistant known as “the human printer.”

In a new video circulating online after his election victory, Trump is seen firing blunt blows at Natalie Harp.

He hits the keys on his fancy laptop before seeking final approval and then sends them into the ether.

The video, posted by Tucker Carlson’s Art of the Surge, was taken earlier this year while Team Trump was watching Kamala Harris give a speech at the Democratic National Committee in August.

With a bottle of Coca-Cola in his hand and a plate of chicken nuggets in front of him, Trump watched as his then-opponent took the stage.

When he started the word salad, he was quick with his comment.

‘Is she crazy? Thank you too much. Arrest. It must be around 35’, he said.

Harp, noting her comments, crafted a Truth Social post that read: “Too many ‘thank yous,’ said too quickly. What’s going on with her?”

It heads to Trump for final approval.

Natalie Harp earned the name Trump’s “human printer” for carrying around a portable printer. The president-elect preferred to read on paper everything that was said on social media or in the news, and it was her job to satisfy her preference.

“Good,” he said.

Then he published it to the world.

They continued: “He’s talking about how great San Francisco was… before he destroyed it.”

Harp nodded and smiled as his boss dictated his thoughts.

Next: ‘There is a lot of talk about childhood. Let’s go to the border, inflation and crime.’

The behind-the-scenes look at Trump’s war room was an effective campaign strategy.

Other thoughts: Kamala’s lack of focus on key issues

Inside Team Trump’s war room on the August election campaign. A plate of chicken nuggets was placed before Trump and his assistant.

Trump won the election by a landslide, and many voters and political experts highlighted his ability to connect with them.

Kamala’s messages did not come through in the same way: her inability to connect with Americans and show them who she was and what she represents was a major reason for the loss.

The direct-to-print style of the social media strategy coincides with Trump’s plans to dismantle the mainstream media.

With Elon Musk on his side and the backing of podcast titan Joe Rogan, he managed to win the election not only despite the mainstream media’s disdain for him, but largely because of it.