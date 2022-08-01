Behind the scenes of England’s wild celebrations after beating Germany to secure the Euro 2022 title

England have put the European Championship trophy on ice in a case of beer in rampant celebrations after winning the title.

The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 on Sunday before a sold-out crowd at Wembley Stadium thanks to goals from substitutes Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly.

And after Sarina Wiegman’s side secured victory against their old rivals – the first major trophy ever in English women’s football and the first in men’s and women’s football in 56 years after the 1966 World Cup – the players let their hair down.

England celebrates exuberantly after winning the European Championship title in the ladies

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy’s Instagram story showed the Euro Trophy nestled in a huge crate of Heineken beer cans and ice cubes with the caption ‘on ice’ (pictured)

Defender Lotte Wubben-Moy’s Instagram story showed the Eurotrophy nestled in a huge crate of Heineken beer cans and ice cubes marked ‘on ice’.

Manchester United star Toone, meanwhile, posted to her social media in a red England bucket hat, alongside the trophy and gold medal.

She posed alongside teammates Leah Williamson and Beth Mead and added the message, “Best day of my life. Thanks for all the messages!!! Go back to your tomoz,” with a kissing emoji.

Manchester United star Ella Toone (right) posted on her social media in a red English bucket hat, alongside the trophy and teammates Beth Mead (left) and Leah Williamson (second from left)

Toone later said, “Don’t ignore people, I’m just having a ball,” followed by champagne, English flag, and love heart emojis while Love Inc.’s “You’re a Superstar.” is played in the background.

The other goalscorer, Kelly, posted a photo of herself on the coach wearing an English cowboy hat and beaming next to winger Lauren Hemp as she held on to her winning medal.

Captain Leah Williamson’s Instagram story, meanwhile, had Georgia Stanway dance in the locker room, then had Toone and the team sing along to Status Quo’s “Rockin’ All Over the World” with the words, “Tooney and Lessi Russo.”