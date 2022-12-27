Behind the noise of pet sounds

In addition to the discussion of contributing pets (C8), Bangalow’s Ross Krippner suggests that “we should have more of them, as anecdotes involving canines, felines, birds, arachnids and most other pets are often outlandish, funny or interesting.”

Harrington’s Joy Cooksey suggests that those who envy Mr Riley’s article (C8) “should read Riley’s short and happy life by Colin Thompson. Grandma will probably read it to naughty and greedy children. She concludes with ‘You just have to be happy with a lot less.'”

Those who are disappointed that their contributions have not been selected for publication in Column 8 may agree with Frank Riley (C8). However, as with any populist movement, it’s often worth taking a closer look at the loudmouths before declaring your support. For example, since January 2021, Frank Riley himself has submitted a total of four contributions, including two very similar complaints, of which two have been published, giving him a 50 percent publication rate. Will half of all his submissions be published in a two-year period? Sounds a bit like favoritism, doesn’t it? By comparison, the main target of those with C8 post envy, Mangerton’s George Manojlovic, submitted 171 contributions and only published 66 of them, giving him a posting rate of around 39 percent. Yet despite having over 100 unpublished contributions, many of them absolute pearls as well, he hasn’t once complained. Complaining is easy, anyone can do it, but it’s constantly putting in the effort to entertain that will reap the rewards.

Garry Champion of Jamisontown considers that “if I sharpen my pencils too much, the tips break when I play the keyboard with them.”

Wahroonga’s Pasquale Vartuli, as someone who has some skin in the game, at least in terms of name, asks: “What’s wrong with waiting for Easter (Pasqua)? As one exasperated mother said while she was stuck in a checkout line on Christmas Eve, ‘Whoever invented Christmas should be crucified!’ Theologically accurate, but for an entirely different reason.”