Behind the scenes at Australia’s ‘anti-woke’ CPAC conference

I spent Saturday in the land that woke up forgotten.

It was a place where the national anthem was played, stood for and respectfully sung along with, where climate change was described as a ‘cult’, ‘religion’ or a ‘scam’ and every declaration that there are only two genders was a guaranteed applause line.

I was at the Australian CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) held over the weekend at Sydney’s Darling Harbor International Convention Centre.

A life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump was set up for CPAC attendees to take selfies with as they attended the event in Sydney over the weekend

A young member of the Greens called ‘Alex’ addressed the crowd of protesters outside the CPAC event in Sydney

It was what the unkind might describe as a collection of right-wing nutjobs, conspiracy theory nutters and reactionary backlash.

Apparently that’s why I left.

It was definitely the place to be for a selfie with Donald Trump.

The former US president was not there in person, but was represented by a perhaps appropriately shallow, life-size cardboard cutout that gave a broad smile and (little-handed?) thumbs-up to attendees as they made their way toward the main auditorium.

Protesters tried to storm Sydney’s Darling Harbor International Convention Centre, where CPAC was held over the weekend

Native Sen. Jacinta Price was the keynote speaker at the CPAC conference, and after Welcome to Country she made a point of welcoming everyone in the audience

After enjoying such an un-PC, Make Australia Great Again smile, I was a little disappointed that the conference kicked off with a very respectful Welcome to Country that even drew a good round of applause.

However, that applause was overshadowed by the enthusiasm that greeted the very pointed welcome to both the colonized and the colonizers from Indigenous Senator Jacinta Price, who gave a rousing opening speech.

For a bunch of ratback right-wingers, it was a polite crowd that skewed towards grey-haired people, but not exclusively.

The speakers were a number of conservative Australian politicians, or former, along with Sky News commentators and a sprinkling of overseas guests, most from the US and UK, the best known being British Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Tony Abbott received a hero’s welcome at CPAC, telling a story about being kicked out of a classroom for questioning climate change

When former Prime Minister Tony Abbott took the stage, a rapturous reception told you he was among friends.

Abbott wryly commented that he wished more of the audience had lived in Warringah, the northern Sydney seat he lost to Teal independent Zali Steggall in the 2019 federal election.

He regaled the crowd with a story about a visit to a school in his constituency in 2006.

When he entered a class he heard that the topic being discussed was ‘would you believe’ climate change, which the children said was caused by ‘pollution’.

Barclay McGain had to be rescued by police after he ventured into the protest crowd outside the CPAC event

Abbott asked the students if they had heard of the Ice Age and if they knew the climate was different back then.

“I tried to explain as succinctly as possible that the climate has changed over millennia and it’s not necessarily to do with humans, but at that point the teacher rushed me out of the class,” Mr Abbott said to much laughter.

Sir. Abbott certainly had a friendlier audience than fellow Liberal Dominic Perrottet did, although the NSW Premier was not there in person to hear the low-level jeers directed at his pre-recorded video message.

However, the discord inside the venue was no match for what happened outside as around 40-50 people gathered around mid-morning to protest the event with chants of ‘f*ck off fascists’.

There was plenty of climate change skepticism on display at the CPAC event in Sydney

I listened to what appeared to be a 15 year old denouncing the ‘far right’ to other mostly 15 year olds, or so it seemed.

The speaker, ‘Alex’, was a member of the Young Greens, which he confirmed to me, before falling silent on the demands of another protester who distrusted the capitalist press.

The next person to grab the megaphone was much angrier.

He pointed at quietly watching CPAC attendees and called them ‘far right scum.’

I asked a protester if it was a good thing to do and was told to ‘f*ck off’.

Things became more heated soon after when 22-year-old self-described ‘conservative’ Queensland University student Barclay McGain ventured, provocatively one must say, into the protest.

He had to be rescued by the police, who quickly pulled him out like lifeguards would a swimmer in a piranha pool.

As the protesters gained some confidence, they tried to enter the convention center through a back entrance, but were blocked by the police.

I saw a burly gentleman dressed all in black, with a ninja-style mask covering his face, and wondered if he was a member of Antifa, the left-wing ‘anti-fascist’ group often accused of protest violence.

Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage was one of the better-known speakers at the CPAC event in Sydney

Sticking to his ninja code of silence, he would not confirm this.

When the police blocked protesters when they tried to march towards the building, they eventually withdrew and I returned to the conference.

Australia’s CPAC is a replica, or you could call it a franchise, of the much bigger and arguably crazier event in America.

What happens there happens here, but it also applies to the left, including vigilantism and movements like Black Lives Matter.

Given the violence, even death, that has accompanied Trump supporters storming Washington and BLM protesters burning American cities, we might be better off finding our own inspirations.