Behati Prinsloo shows off her growing baby bump in adorable ‘then’ and ‘now’ snaps

Behati Prinsloo uploaded adorable ‘then’ and ‘now’ snaps to her Instagram stories on Tuesday as she got ready to welcome baby number three with her husband, Adam Levine.

The 34-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a total of four photos, each showing her baby bump growing in recent months.

The star, who revealed she was expecting another child in early September, has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, from cute selfies to one-of-a-kind maternity shoots.

Cute! Behati Prinsloo, 34, uploaded a variety of snaps to her Instagram stories on Tuesday to show fans how her baby bump has grown in recent months.

In the first snap she shared to her Instagram Story, which she captioned simply with “So,” Behati could be seen taking a selfie to show off her little bulge.

The supermodel was turned to the side and had donned a chic green striped bikini that easily showed off her midriff.

Her long locks were parted to one side and fell past her shoulders in natural waves. She accessorized her look with dainty anklets along with a white beaded bracelet on her right wrist.

The star appeared to be taking the photo in a changing room or spacious closet as she began documenting her pregnancy journey with baby number three. She currently shares two daughters, Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4, with the Maroon 5 singer.

Stylish mom: The supermodel uploaded a second snap of herself posing in patterned linen shorts and a bikini top to flaunt her baby bump in the selfie

Special moment: The former Victoria’s Secret Angel also shared a photo of one of her daughters gently resting her hands on her tummy as they enjoyed a day at the beach

The second image the beauty shared, which was also a selfie, showed the star wearing red and white patterned linen shorts and a striped black bikini top.

Behati also donned a striking orange cap that partially covered her wavy locks. The word Calirosa was printed on the front, referring to the tequila brand that both the model and Adam launched together last year in 2021.

The model quickly took the photo through a mirror that was placed inside a large, open room. Her left hand was cradling the growing bump in the memorable photo.

Additionally, she uploaded an adorable snapshot of herself slightly lifting her black shirt to reveal her bigger stomach. One of her daughters was photographed gently resting her hands on the baby bump as they stood on the sandy shore of a picturesque beach.

Behati was dressed in a pair of blue pajama bottoms and could be seen flashing a loving smile towards her little boy as they enjoyed the special moment together.

‘Now’: The last photo shared was another mirror selfie of Behati as she posed fully nude to show off her burgeoning tummy

Baby announcement! The mother of two, soon to be three, revealed that she was expecting her third child on Instagram in September.

The last photo she uploaded was captioned “Now” and featured the model posing fully nude as she quickly took a mirror selfie while standing to the side.

The star caught a glimpse of her blossoming baby bump in the image, while her left hand cradled her stomach.

Behati tossed her blonde locks into a messy bun and chose to wear only a dainty necklace as she posed for the selfie. She added a photo of a green leaf at the bottom of the image for partial coverage.

In early September, the mother of two, soon to be three, revealed on Instagram that she was expecting baby number three. “Recent,” she wrote in the caption, along with a newborn chick emoji.

The model took a snapshot through the reflection of a window, giving her 8.5 million fans and followers a glimpse of a pregnancy bump. That same month, her husband of eight years was involved in a sexting scandal. Instagram model Sumner Stroh also accused the singer of allegedly having an affair with her in a TikTok that went viral.

Scandal: The same month that Behati announced her pregnancy, Adam Levine was involved in a sexting scandal

Viral: Instagram model Sumner Stroh accused the singer of allegedly having an affair with her that went viral on TikTok in September; Behati and Adam spotted in Miami Beach in February

The media personality further claimed that the Sugar hitmaker had contacted her via social media during his marriage to Behati, with other women coming forward to claim that he had sent them flirty messages as well.

Adam released a statement on Instagram to comment on the claims, writing: “I used poor judgment in speaking to anyone other than my wife in ANY flirty way.”

He continued: ‘I didn’t have an affair, however I did cross the line during an unfortunate period in my life. In certain cases he became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy it with my family.’

The interpreter expressed that his “wife” and “family” is what matters most to him “in this world.” He also called himself ‘naive’ for being ‘stupid enough to risk the only thing I really care about…’

“I take full responsibility,” he wrote. We’ll get through it. And we will get through this together. However, Behati has not publicly commented on the claims.

In October, a source close to the couple reported us weekly, “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way,” and that they are “just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other as they cope.” These have been horrible times for them, especially for Behati.

Statement: Adam released a statement to comment on the claims against him and denied having an affair.