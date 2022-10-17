Beginners getting started at Slingo

Casino games have successfully made the transition from the gaming floor to people’s smartphones via app stores and mobile sites. Early on, Poker forged a path into mainstream popularity and created a paradigm for other games to follow.

Most recently, slots have established themselves as the new go-to casual games for people to enjoy on their commute, on a break at work or simply when they have five minutes to spare. And slots is a hugely creative market.

The level of competition means it’s crucial for operators to invest in their research & development departments and endeavour to find the next trend in slots gaming. One such development arrived in the early 90s but still remains popular to this day, and that is Slingo.

Unsurprisingly, the game is an amalgam of ‘Slots’ and ‘bingo’ and makes for an exciting variation on both of its inspirations. If you’re completely new to the world of Slingo, read on to discover how you can get started with this entertaining pastime.

A Beginner’s Guide to Slingo

Firstly, a device with the ability to connect to the internet is required. This might be a laptop, home computer, smartphone or tablet. While Slingo titles have become polished and immersive in their presentation, they still only require minimal amounts of processing power so even older devices should suffice.

Next you’ll need to pin down a trustworthy provider with a healthy selection of games. Sites like Rainbow Riches Casino have proved themselves over the years to be reliable and their library of slots and Slingo titles is hard to beat.

Bonuses and promotions are common within the online casino industry so do take advantage of them but be wary of something that seems too good to be true, especially from an unknown brand, since there’s always an element of risk when parting with the details of your chosen payment option. When depositing money or purchasing online, always use a trusted third party payment service like PayPal, which acts as a further line of defence against fraud. Any good operator will offer a choice of several payment options to its customers.

Like slots, there are tens of Slingo titles to choose from with many styles and designs for different tastes. But some of these titles expand on the Slingo mechanic to create something quite complex so we suggest postponing that enthusiasm and opting for one of the classic options to begin with – just until you’re comfortable with the basics.

Most operators also offer a demo option where no cash deposit is necessary. Even as an experienced player we recommend taking advantage of this to get warmed up but it takes the risk element out of the equation for beginners who are getting to grips with the rules.

The Rules of Slingo

Each Slingo game will present you with a 5×5 grid that resembles a Bingo card. The objective is to match numbers on the grid and complete lines horizontally, vertically and diagonally and ultimately a full house to hit the jackpot.

In place of the Bingo caller, the numbers are selected by the spinning slots reels. After choosing your stake, you will be allocated a number of spins for each game – usually around ten but it varies.

You can then proceed to hit ‘spin’ and hope that a number on each of the five reels matches one in its related column. If it does, the number is covered by a star or other symbol in much the same way you’d daub your numbers at the Bingo Hall.

Make your way through the remaining spins matching more numbers as you go and pursue successfully completed lines. More lines results in higher prizes or more valuable mini games.

As you play, you may come across some special symbols: Jokers allow you to choose any number in the column where they appear and Super Jokers allow you to choose any number in the whole grid. Devils should be avoided and block that specific column for a turn.

If you happen to roll a coin symbol – or match three Jokers or Super Jokers in a single spin – an immediate cash prize will be awarded. A Free Spin symbol will grant a specified number of free spins to the remaining count.

Once the entirety of the spins have lapsed you will be offered the chance to continue playing for a price. If you are particularly close to another prize you may wish to purchase an additional spin but each one becomes more expensive so weigh up whether or not it will be worthwhile.

Advanced Slingo

Now that you’re familiar with the basics of Slingo you might want to try your hand at one of the dozens of exciting variations. From the official Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Slingo to Monopoly Slingo, they all utilise the same core mechanic that you’re now acquainted with but present the game in a new way with unique bonus features and minigames.

The variations between games mean it is important to read the rules thoroughly before you play each new machine and take advantage of that all important demo option. For instance, Monopoly Slingo offers the player a choice of playing pieces which have differing volatilities and additional spin limits.

Hopefully this guide has given you a taste of how to get started in the captivating world of Slingo. Try your hand today and you’ll be a seasoned pro in no time.