Before the iPhone 14, here’s everything coming from Apple in August

August is typically a slow month for Apple releases. The company usually unveils new iPhones and Apple Watches in September, so anything unannounced will likely wait until then. And everything announced at WWDC (like the M2 MacBook Air) is already on the market.

So what’s left? Well, the major OS releases in the fall have their public betas available, and those will be updated throughout the month. Apple services, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, will be released regularly. But for the most part, next month is going to be a big month and August is getting a little bit closer.

Hardware? Wait until September!

With the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on the market, everything Apple has announced is currently on sale (even if you don’t get it for a few weeks). Apple occasionally makes surprising hardware announcements and goes straight to the web with something like new AirPods, but we don’t expect anything like this anytime soon.

The last time Apple announced a new product in August was in 2007, when new 20- and 24-inch aluminum iMacs arrived. In 2006, Apple also unveiled a new Mac Pro with Intel processors at WWDC.

In September, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 14 lineup, along with the Apple Watch Series 8, which may include a new larger, more rugged “Pro” model. It may be time for Apple to update the Apple Watch SE as well. What other hardware will hit the market this fall? We think Apple could announce the M2 Mac mini, a new standard 10.2-inch iPad, the M2-based iPad Pros and new AirPods Pro.

But we don’t expect most of this to be announced in September, probably not until October or later. Certainly not in August!

The new iPhone will be released in September. IDG

National Park party

Over the past five years, Apple has celebrated the anniversary of the US National Park Service with several initiatives. Last year, it donated $10 for every Apple Pay purchase from August 25-29 and launched a special Apple Watch Activity Challenge.

Now that iOS 16’s public beta is out, millions of users have the opportunity to try it out before it’s released this fall (probably mid-September). The same goes for the macOS Ventura, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

iOS16: iOS 16 brings some great new features and we expect the final version in mid-September. Here’s how to join the iOS beta.

iPad OS 16: iPadOS 16 mirrors iOS updates for the most part, but the new Stage Manager feature (exclusive to M1 iPads) is a pretty big deal.

look OS 9: watchOS 9 brings improvements to sleep tracking, fitness features, and watch faces.

tvOS 16: While tvOS 16 doesn’t offer many new features, it will still be updated this fall to stay in line with Apple’s other operating systems.

macOS 13 Ventura: Highlights of macOS 13 include Continuity Camera, new Weather and Clock apps, Stage Manager, and many app updates. The latest macOS release often lags behind iOS and the last few releases were in October or November. Here’s how to get the macOS Ventura beta.

There are currently no betas available in the iOS 15 branch, so iOS 15.7 may not be coming (or may be a fall release that simply includes new security content).

Apple will complete beta testing of iOS 16 in August as it prepares for a release in mid-September. Credit: Apple

Services

Apple TV+

Here are the shows, series, and movies we expect to release on Apple TV+ in July. This month relies heavily on children’s programming. To find out what’s coming next, check out our full guide to upcoming Apple TV+ content.

Luck: An animated film about Sam Greenfield, the unhappiest person in the world. Suddenly, she finds herself in the never-before-seen Land of Happiness and must unite with the magical creatures there to reverse her luck. August 5

The Snoopy Show (new S2 episodes): Additional episodes in the second season of this Peanuts animated show. August 5

Peanuts classic specials: There are nine more Peanuts specials from the 60s and 70s that will be available on Apple TV+ in August. August 5

Five days at Memorial: A limited series based on Sheri Fink’s novel that documents the first five days in a New Orleans hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. August 12

Lucy’s school: More peanuts! The Peanuts gang wants to start a new school in the fall, which inspires Lucy to start her own school instead. August 12

Bad Sisters: A 10-episode series about the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the untimely death of their parents and a promise to always protect each other. It is a combination of dark comedy and thriller. August 19

Surfside Girls: A pair of young surf girls dive headlong into a mystery surrounding a pirate ship and the cursed treasure said to lie beneath Surfside’s beloved Danger Point bluff. August 19

See (season 3): The final season of Apple’s great post-apocalyptic action-adventure series. There will be eight episodes. August 26

apple arcade

Apple releases new games for Apple Arcade on Friday, but not each Friday is dominated by a new game or important update. See our Apple Arcade FAQ for a complete list of Apple Arcade games and more information about the service. Many games are released without warning, but you will often see various projects appearing in the Coming Soon section.

Currently, there are no titles listed in the Coming Soon section for August, but that usually means Apple hasn’t filled it up with new information yet — you can still expect a new release almost every Friday. We will update this section with more information as soon as we have it.