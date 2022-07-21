Before Biden tested positive, the White House strained to present a concerned but confident picture of the pandemic.
White House officials who oversaw the Covid-19 response in recent weeks have worked to portray the large increase in coronavirus cases of an Omicron subvariant as worrisome but manageable, pointing to the relatively modest increase in hospitalizations and deaths. due to the new wave of cases .
“Variations will continue to appear as the virus circulates worldwide and in this country,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, at a White House press conference last week. “We must not let it disrupt our lives. But we cannot deny that it is a reality that we have to deal with.”
Newer tools, such as booster shots and the Pfizer medication Mr. Biden started taking Thursday after his Covid diagnosis, and some protection so many Americans have been given after being infected, have made Covid-19 significantly less deadly. Still, officials have warned that Omicron sub-variants have become so cunning that people infected even months ago are again at risk of infection. Many Americans have underlying health conditions, and if they become infected with the coronavirus, they are at risk of developing a more serious illness.
“You can be fully vaccinated and get a boost and still be at risk of a breakthrough infection,” Dr. Ashish K. Jha, Mr. Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, told The New York Times last week. “You can be infected before — even as recently as the last few months — and have a very high rate of reinfection.”
The Omicron subvariant known as BA.5, considered the most contagious form of the virus to date, last week prompted the White House to reveal what it called a new strategy to fight the pandemic, although it was largely a recycling of tools the administration has deployed in recent months.
Officials advised vaccination and boosting, even if Americans were already infected, to test if someone is feeling sick, wear masks in indoor crowds, and get medications, such as the Pfizer Pill, if a test comes back positive. The White House also encouraged buildings to update ventilation systems, a method that infectious disease experts say could significantly reduce the risks of spreading.
Federal health officials were still discussing this week that healthier people under the age of 50 could receive a second booster shot, a decision that remained uncertain, according to people familiar with the deliberations. (Certain immunocompromised people ages 12 and older are already eligible to receive it.) A newly developed vaccine designed to target Omicron subvariants is expected to be available in October.
The virus remains most deadly for older and high-risk Americans. Even with significantly lower death rates than during the winter Omicron wave, older Americans are still more likely to die from the virus than younger age groups, a sign of their continued vulnerability to serious illness.
For the past few weeks, several hundred Americans aged 75 to 84 have died from the virus each week, with slightly higher totals among those aged 85 and older. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those death rates are preliminary, the CDC warns, because they’re based on death certificates and don’t account for all deaths in those age groups.
In his interview with The Times last week, Dr. Jha said hospital admissions data may reflect those who have been hospitalized for health conditions other than Covid-19 but who test positive for the virus.