Before Biden tested positive, the White House strained to present a concerned but confident picture of the pandemic.

White House officials who oversaw the Covid-19 response in recent weeks have worked to portray the large increase in coronavirus cases of an Omicron subvariant as worrisome but manageable, pointing to the relatively modest increase in hospitalizations and deaths. due to the new wave of cases .

“Variations will continue to appear as the virus circulates worldwide and in this country,” said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, at a White House press conference last week. “We must not let it disrupt our lives. But we cannot deny that it is a reality that we have to deal with.”

Newer tools, such as booster shots and the Pfizer medication Mr. Biden started taking Thursday after his Covid diagnosis, and some protection so many Americans have been given after being infected, have made Covid-19 significantly less deadly. Still, officials have warned that Omicron sub-variants have become so cunning that people infected even months ago are again at risk of infection. Many Americans have underlying health conditions, and if they become infected with the coronavirus, they are at risk of developing a more serious illness.