Before After and before photos show how tenants from hell destroyed Queensland’s home

A devastated landlord has revealed shocking photos of what her three-bedroom home looked like before and after “disgraceful” tenants trashed it.

Sharlyne Smith shared photos with Daily Mail Australia of the extensive damage to her rental home at Manoora in Cairns in Far North Queensland.

Mrs. Smith battled her tenants for months before they finally moved out and is horrified at the damage they left behind.

Inside, some windows had been smashed, there were gaping holes in the walls, overflowing trash cans, and a trash bag of dirty diapers.

Televisions covered in crayons were scattered around the house while a storage shed in the backyard was filled to the brim with junk.

A burnt-out car vehicle was piled high with junk, including food wrappers, broken gadgets, electronics, couch cushions, and broken furniture.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” said an emotional Mrs. Smith.

Mrs Smith and her husband Stephen had last visited the house with their estate agent in June as they were planning to sell the property.

The part-time hairdresser said that while the house had been messy, with some toys lying around, nothing had prepared them for what they saw a few months later.

When the couple returned on November 24, the house was unrecognizable.

It will take Mrs. Smith and her husband, along with some of their generous friends, at least three months to clear the mess, rebuild and repaint their damaged rental home.

“It’s the last thing you want for Christmas,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Mrs. Smith works full-time in a furniture store owned by her husband’s family for nearly 50 years, doing hairdressing evenings and weekends.

While the couple hates having to ask for help, they have no choice in this situation.

The saga began last March when the couple decided to rent out the house to help pay the mortgage – advertising the property for $400 a week.

Sixty people applied for the three-bedroom house, with Ms. Smith finding the process of choosing the right tenants extremely stressful.

She ended up choosing a “quite normal-looking” family of five, something she would realize within a year had been a costly mistake.

The tenants were “really good” for the first nine months, but then stopped paying their rent and fell behind $3,400 within eight weeks.

The dispute was finally settled in court in September, with Mrs Smith being advised by her lawyer not to attempt to physically enter the house.

She asked the tenants to leave the house and gave them Forms 11 and 12.

A Form 11 is used when the tenants or the landlords allege a violation of one (or a number of) terms of the lease. A Form 12 is a notice to leave, informing tenants when to vacate the premises.

Ms Smith said that after finally gaining access to the property, she discovered that the tenants had ‘gone physically crazy’ in the three-bedroom house.

“How can you be so mean and nasty,” she said, contemplating the damage.

“I tried to be nice and empathetic to them. I started to think it was my fault.’

The house needs new walls, a new kitchen and a new bathroom after the couple clears out all the mess left by the tenants.

They will have to pay staff to work in the furniture store while their generous friends and community members help them sort through the piles of rubble.

“We are blessed to have our family, friends and the kind souls of Cairns offering to help clean up before we rebuild the house,” said Ms Smith.

Tom Quaid, the Far North Queensland Zone Chair for the Real Estate Institute, said the situation highlighted the need for a property manager.

A property manager can act as an impartial third party who is aware of the laws and regulations and regularly inspects the property every three months.

“Having a property manager is the best money you can ever spend,” he said, adding that many landlords refrain from hiring a property manager because of the perceived cost.

Mr Quaid said it was also important to conduct extensive research into potential tenants.

This means renters are asked to provide a rental book and proof of income, to ensure they have not previously damaged a home and that they can afford the property.