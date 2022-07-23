Beergate crime tsar is caught in a cronyism row as allies take key roles in her office

The police and crime commissioner embroiled in the ‘Beergate’ controversy that led to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and his deputy Angela Rayner being investigated by police is mired in claims of favoritism.

Two political allies who campaigned for Joy Allen when she was the Labor candidate for the role in Durham last year have since held influential positions in her office.

Her deputy, Nigel Bryson, who has known Ms Allen for over a decade after meeting at their local Labor branch, was appointed in November with no announcement of the position or any formal recruitment process.

Responding to criticism, Ms Allen admitted she worked hand-in-hand with Mr Bryson on her election campaign, adding: “I could go through the process, but I might go through the motions if I ask someone. have that more or less the candidate of choice.’

Keir Starmer pictured with Durham Police Department and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen, who faces claims of favoritism after two political allies were found to have taken posts in her office

Andrea Patterson, a former Labor councilor, was named champion of antisocial behavior in January by a panel that included Mrs Allen.

She was the only one of the six applicants to be interviewed for the position – with a salary of up to £34,700.

An investigation concluded that while Ms Allen had not acted corruptly, she had “left herself open to the perception or suggestion of favoritism.”

Controversially, the Durham Police and Crime Panel investigating the case declined to make its findings public, citing employee privacy.

Councilor Robert Potts, a former police sergeant and a Tory member of the panel, said: “If you give a job and only have one person to interview for that job who happens to be a friend, you can’t play a part in it.” the recruitment process. It’s nepotism at its worst.’

Sir Keir addressed the media earlier this month about the ‘Beergate’ controversy after Durham police found he and Angela Rayner have no case to answer after an investigation

Ms Allen, who joined the Labor Party in 1995, has repeatedly denied rumors that she attended an event at the Miners’ Hall in Redhills, Durham, with Sir Keir and Ms Rayner in April last year in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election when there were strict Covid restrictions.

Sir Keir was filmed through a window with a bottle of beer, but insisted

Ms Allen, who joined the Labor Party in 1995, has repeatedly denied rumors that she attended an event at the Miners’ Hall in Redhills, Durham, with Sir Keir and Ms Rayner in April last year in the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election when there were strict Covid restrictions.

Sir Keir was filmed through a window with a bottle of beer, but insisted no rules had been broken and the group had simply taken a break from work.

Under intense pressure and with Sir Keir and Mrs Rayner saying they would resign if they were fined for breaking the rules, Durham Constabulary eventually investigated the event but this month acquitted all those present of any wrongdoing.

Angela Rayner acquitted of all wrongdoing when there were strict Covid restrictions

Durham County Council said last night that the decision not to publish the panel’s findings in Ms Patterson’s appointment followed ‘normal processes’, adding: ‘When deciding whether to publish the outcome of a complaint, it must be panel the views of the complainant and the complainant.

“After considering these statements, the panel must then determine whether the publication of the decision is in the public interest.”

The commissioner’s office did not respond to requests for comment.