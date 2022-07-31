Beer tax soars today on VB, Tooheys, James Squire, Carlton, Great North, Hahn, Corona and craft beer

That thirst for VB is about to get even more sour. The price of a schooner will soar with the largest beer tax increase in 30 years starting today.

The price of a pack of your favorite grog will rise 80 cents from Monday below the indexed 4 percent tax hike due to rising inflation.

The cost of a barrel will rise about $4 to nearly $74, while the tax on a pint goes from 80c to 84c, pushing the price in a pub toward $15, industry leaders say.

Australia already had the fourth highest beer tax in the world, with the industry being hit by index-linked tax increases twice a year under the current system.

Now the beer lobby is begging the Labor government to cut the tax in their October budget and ease the pain for beer lovers.

“We thought that with the last federal budget there was a real opportunity to lower the beer tax,” John Preston of the Brewers Association told Nine’s Today show.

“We had a lot of support and we were very disappointed that it didn’t happen. There was a real opportunity there.

“The federal government can step in and do something about it and we will discuss this with the new government as we approach the budget in October.

“But also more broadly as we move forward — if these increases continue to happen.”

Drinkers will face another price hike in February 2023 – and it could be even bigger, with inflation set to hit 7.75 percent in December.

“Australians are taxed more on beer than almost any other country,” Preston said.

“Unfortunately, we are now seeing the effect as pub-goers will soon be faced with the prospect of regularly paying around $15 for a pint at their local.”

Prospects of a beer tax cut in treasurer Jim Chalmers’ first budget seem unlikely, though the government warns they face a financial black hole of debt.

“Our aim is to ensure that Australians get real value for money for the taxes they pay in the budget,” Dr Chalmers warned last week.

The coalition government reportedly introduced a 50 percent tax cut last March, but it was scrapped at the last minute.

“It would have a small impact on the government’s alcohol tax revenues, which are about $7 billion a year,” added Mr Preston.

“But it would have a big impact on beer drinkers and struggling pubs and clubs.”