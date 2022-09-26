Drinking beer every night may lower dementia risk, scientists say.

Australian researchers studied the drinking habits and dementia rates among 25,000 people over 60.

The results showed that people who drank the equivalent of two pints a day were a third less likely to develop the memory-depriving condition than total abstainers.

Non-drinkers were most at risk, according to the results. They were about a fifth more likely to be affected by dementia than the biggest drinkers, who drank at least three pints a night.

The researchers said their findings show that abstaining from alcohol does not appear to have any protective benefits against dementia.

However, experts noted that while moderate alcohol consumption can prevent the cruel condition, excessive drinking is dangerous.

How much alcohol is too much? To keep the health risks of alcohol low, the NHS advises men and women not to drink more than 14 units per week on a regular basis. One unit of alcohol is 8 g or 10 ml of pure alcohol, which corresponds approximately to: half a pint lower to normal beer/beer/cider (ABV 3.6%) a single small dose (25ml) spirits (25ml, ABV 40%) A small glass (125 ml, 12% alcohol) of wine contains about 1.5 units of alcohol. But the NHS warns that drinking alcohol regularly increases the risk to your health. Short-term risks include injury, violent behavior, and alcohol poisoning. Long-term risks include heart and liver disease, stroke, as well as liver, colon, moth and breast cancers. People who drink up to 14 units per week are advised to spread it evenly over three or more days, rather than binge drinking. Women who are pregnant or trying to conceive are advised not to drink to reduce the risks to the baby. Source: NHS

With global dementia rates set to triple in the next 30 years, Dr Louise Mewton and colleagues said it is “fundamental” to scale back the risky habits that could be contributing to the rise.

Experts previously estimate that four in ten dementia cases worldwide could be prevented or delayed if risk factors are eliminated.

Obesity is one of the biggest risk factors.

The team, from the University of New South Wales, collected data from 15 old studies.

They include data on the alcohol consumption and dementia rates of 24,478 over-60s.

The cohort was divided into abstainers, occasional drinkers (1.3 g ethanol per day), light to moderate drinkers (1.3 g to 25 g per day), moderate to heavy drinkers (25 g to 45 g per day) and heavy drinkers. drinkers (more than 45 g per day). day).

In comparison, a half liter of pear contains about 16 grams of ethanol, while a medium-sized glass of wine contains about 18 grams).

None of the participants — who were followed for up to 40 years — had dementia at the start of the study.

Over the course of the study, 2,124 people were diagnosed with dementia, according to the findings published in the journal Addiction.

Compared to abstainers, occasional and light to moderate drinkers were 22 percent less likely to develop the condition.

And those who drank up to two and a half pints a day were 38 percent less likely to be diagnosed compared to non-drinkers.

Even the biggest drinkers were 19 percent less likely to develop dementia than those who didn’t drink alcohol.

When the researchers crunched the numbers further, drinking 40 g of ethanol a day — the equivalent of five units — was associated with a lower risk of dementia compared to those who had never had a drink.

dr. Mewton, a public health researcher, said abstaining from alcohol appears to be associated with a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia.

Scientists say that alcohol in moderate amounts can reduce plaque buildup in the brain, which is a telltale sign of the disease.

It may also raise “good” cholesterol levels, while antioxidant-rich red wine may protect the heart — both of which, in turn, protect against dementia.

The researchers said their data was robust, showing the impact of alcohol consumption on dementia rates worldwide.

However, they noted that alcohol intake was self-reported by participants — who tend to underestimate their alcohol consumption.

And the type of alcohol consumed was not recorded. Some studies have shown that only certain drinks, such as wine, can protect against dementia.

Meanwhile, the data includes some excessive alcohol drinkers, who are thought to be most at risk for dementia.

UK health chiefs advise Britons to drink no more than 14 units a week – about six pints of beer or 10 small glasses of wine.

Drinking large amounts of alcohol for years increases the risk of high blood pressure, stroke, liver disease and some cancers, as well as dementia.

dr. Sara Imarisio, head of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: ‘The results showed that people who never drank alcohol were more likely to develop dementia than those who did.

“These results are consistent with previous research on the subject, which also shows that heavy alcohol consumption, in addition to not drinking, appears to be associated with a higher risk of dementia.”

However, she noted that alcohol is toxic to brain cells, so drinking excessively over time can “change the way our brains work,” altering its shape and structure, and preventing the body from absorbing vitamins properly.

Previous studies have shown that alcohol is a risk factor for dementia, due to the toxic effect of ethanol on the brain.

In fact, studies have shown that excessive drinking is one of the biggest causes of dementia, more so than high blood pressure or diabetes.

However, research has also produced contradictory results. Some papers show that heavy drinking is unrelated to the condition, while others found that light to moderate drinkers have a lower risk than abstainers.

Global dementia rates have tripled in the past three decades – from 20.2 million in 1990 to 57.4 million in 2019.

The wave is predicted to continue — with experts estimating that 152 million people will suffer from the memory-robbing condition by 2050.

As it stands, around 900,000 people in the UK are thought to be living with dementia.

The figure is nearly seven times higher in the US, with 6.2 million affected by the memory-robbing condition.

There is no cure for the disease, which means doctors can only prescribe medications that reduce symptoms.