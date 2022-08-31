Bed Bath & Beyond and Snap both announce plans to lay off 20% of staff

Retail chain Bed Bath & Beyond and social media company Snap both announced major layoffs on Wednesday as high inflation and a declining economy plague major US companies.

Bed Bath & Beyond, the newest small merchant favorite on Reddit, has announced plans to close 150 of its 900 or so stores and lay off 20 percent of corporate and supply chain staff.

The big-box chain — once considered a so-called “category killer” in home and bathroom goods — has seen its fortunes falter, with CEO Mark Tritton fired in June after sales fell 25 percent in the first quarter.

The company hired Sue Gove, an independent director, to replace him on an interim basis.

On Wednesday, Gove said the retailer “continued to see significant positive momentum” and plans to build on its “deep heritage as a retailer.”

“While there is still a lot of work ahead of us, our roadmap is clear and we are confident that the significant changes we announced today will have a positive impact on our performance,” she said during a conference call.

Shares Bed Bath & Beyond fell sharply on Wednesday after the news

The retailer also announced a plan to raise money by issuing new shares and said it had secured $500 million in new funding – but investors had a dim view of the strategic plan and shares fell as much as 25 percent in the morning trade.

Traders on the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, who have been cheering the stock in recent weeks, reacted with a mixture of stoicism and despair.

“I just wanted to make money without any effort. why do i have to suffer so much? Why?’ wrote one user on the forum.

Sue Gove took over as interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year

In Wednesday’s update, Bed Bath & Beyond also forecast a more-than-expected 26 percent drop in same-store sales for the second quarter and said it would maintain its buybuy Baby business, which it had put up for sale.

Efforts to sell buybuy Baby were encouraged by GameStop chairman Ryan Cohen, the company’s largest investor until this month, when he sold his 9.8 percent stake, sending its shares plummeting.

Once known for providing many shoppers with 20% off coupons, Bed Bath & Beyond has revamped its merchandise in recent years to focus on private label products, including Our Table branded cookware.

The chain is now abandoning that strategy, replacing three of its private label brands and reprioritizing national brands with labels like Calphalon, Ugg, Dyson and Cuisinart supporting that strategy, executives said during a conference call.

Executives said Bed Bath & Beyond will cut approximately 20 percent of the company’s and supply chain workforce and eliminate the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Store Officer. The company has a total of approximately 32,000 employees.

Meanwhile, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told staff in a memo on Wednesday that ad sales were not keeping up with previous projections and announced plans to reorganize and cut roughly 20 percent of the company’s 5,600 employees.

“Unfortunately, given our current lower revenue growth, it has become clear that we need to reduce our cost structure to avoid incurring significant sustained losses,” Spiegel wrote.

Snap will halt ambitious projects, including mobile games and novelties such as a flying drone camera, saving the company an estimated $500 million in annual costs, the company said.

Investors approved the move, with Snap’s shares rising as much as 15 percent in morning trading.

Spiegel said Snap was restructuring its business to focus on community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality.

Anything that doesn’t contribute to those three areas “will be shut down or get significantly less investment,” Spiegel said.

Last fall, Snap said its ad sales were hurt by a privacy crackdown being rolled out on Apple’s iPhones, prompting investors to fear the app’s growth potential.

Most social media platforms rely heavily on ad revenue, one of the reasons Facebook has been an outspoken critic of Apple’s recent changes to privacy controls.

Shares of Snap Soared Wednesday as Investors Approved the Cost Cuts

Since Snap posted its first-ever profitable quarter in the last quarter of 2021, there has been little good news from the company.

On May 24, Snap shares lost nearly half their value, falling 43 percent after the company said in an SEC filing that the “macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than expected” and that it is owning its own. sales and profit targets in the period.

Shares plunged another 39 percent on July 22, a day after Snap released quarterly results that fell short of projections.

Snap’s workforce has grown to more than 5,600 employees in recent years, and the company said that even after laying off more than 1,000 people, the workforce will be larger than it was a year ago.

Snapchat is a video messaging platform that automatically deletes messages after they have been viewed by the recipients.

Like most other social media companies, Snap exploded during the pandemic when employees and students were online longer at home. Snap shares peaked at over $83 per share in late September 2021.

Snap stock gained about 10 percent in afternoon trading on Wednesday, to $11 a share, after the layoffs were reported.