Becoming a grandmother at 37 is the best thing that’s ever happened to me

A Yorkshire mum revealed how happy she was to become a grandmother at 37 after her daughter endured endometriosis to give birth at 18.

Elizabeth Elliott, now 38, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, welcomed her granddaughter, Elizabeth-Hope, into the world last year and is delighted with how her daughter Chloe, now 19, has taken on motherhood.

After having Chloe at a young age, Elizabeth assumed her daughter wouldn’t follow in her footsteps, even encouraging her to wait to have a baby.

Chloe struggled with endometriosis and polycystic ovaries, and Elizabeth never thought she’d ever be a grandmother, so the pregnancy came as a happy surprise.

Elizabeth Elliott, now 38 (left), was delighted that her daughter Chloe, now 19 (center), was able to give birth to baby Elizabeth-Hope (right) last year

Elizabeth explained, “Becoming a grandmother at 37 was the best thing that ever happened to me.

“It was just a miracle coming out of a bad situation with Chloe being so unwell.

“When she got pregnant it was a shock, but it was a welcome shock because she’s still doing her A levels, but she’s doing it from home and her baby is in the middle of it right now.

“I went through hard times when Chloe was young, so I always encouraged an education and parenting.

Chloe had battled endometriosis and gave birth to her daughter when she was 18 years old

‘I think having a baby saved her life, it’s something she’s always dreamed of because we were afraid it would never happen because of her endometriosis – it was a real blessing.

“She’s been the best mother to Elizabeth-Hope because she’s been in a bad place before being so unwell, but she’s taken to it like a duck to water.

“People are always shocked that I’m a grandma. People think I’m the mom, but I point out that Chloe is the mom.

“I’m told I look too young to be a grandmother.”

Elizabeth is proud of how Chloe has worked hard to make sure she is the best mother possible.

She continued, “I think being my grandma was a shock to people, but no one is negative.

“Because she’s so excited and committed to being the best mother, I don’t think anyone has had any bad feelings.

“Of course I was worried about Chloe’s health and whether she could become a mother because she really wasn’t doing well.

“We all thought, ‘Oh my God, this is really happening’ after the excitement died down, but Chloe proved how fantastic the whole situation is.

“Chloe has a very different mothering style than I do and I learned so much from her.

“When she got pregnant, her mind was occupied with books, reading, educating herself, and being a boss mom.”

Elizabeth described the generational differences between how she raised her children and how Chloe is now raising her daughter.

Elizabeth is proud of how her daughter has accepted motherhood, saying: ‘She’s a fantastic mother’

“She said growing up that she remembers our house was always very noisy, and now we have the rule that our house is a non-screaming household.

“When my girls were little, if they didn’t sleep through the night, I would give them milk biscuits to calm them down, but Chloe pointed out that her generation has a lot of stomach problems and that’s because they also feed a baby solid food. early mess with their guts.

“I was so shocked by what she fed her, but now it all makes sense.

“They have a great bond, and it’s all because of how much time and effort Chloe has put in for her and interacting with her. When I was young and pregnant I never had any guidance, it wasn’t that widely available.

“I didn’t have a midwife, I was just left to it, while Chloe had a district nurse who taught her about breastfeeding and these life lessons.

“I was 17 when I had Chloe and Chloe was 18 when she had Elizabeth-Hope.

‘I am the proudest grandmother; she is a fantastic mother. Everything she has done and has done is always what she thinks is right.

“When my kids were young I wasn’t the best mom and Chloe went into care. I had to work hard to be a good mom and especially a single mom.

“It didn’t come naturally and I had to work hard for it.

“I don’t know why I was worried about Chloe being a mom while helping me raise my youngest daughter.

“I worked my fingers to the bone for my kids and Chloe took care of the house and her younger sister.

“We have been the parents of my youngest daughter together and now we are raising her baby together.

“We are an unconventional conventional family.”

If you enjoyed this story…

A mother of three shared misconceptions and challenges she faced as a surrogate mother

The 32-year-old mother of four spoke about the beauty rules she sets for her pre-teen daughter

And a family has been criticized for being ‘wasteful’ after a mother showed off the huge amount of gifts her parents bought for her son