Become King Charles’s new neighbour at Windsor Castle as ten-bed mansion goes on the market for £30m

You could be King Charles III’s new neighbor as a ten-bedroom mansion overlooking the king’s new home, Windsor Castle, hits the market for the royal sum of £30 million.

Harford Manor, set on 40 acres, is considered the height of luxury, with ten bedrooms and two kitchens, with a very modern twist to suit today’s needs.

The luxurious extras don’t end there, as the mansion has its own home theater and media room with a nine-screen video wall.

The owner can even invite his new neighbor, the King, to fun parties and activities, as the property also boasts a luxurious, state-of-the-art, nearly 40-foot indoor pool and a wine cellar that holds over 1,000 bottles.

Sports lovers will love this beautiful home that also comes equipped with its own tennis court.

The mansion features a lavish 40-foot pool and Jacuzzi (pictured) that have large folding doors that open to the garden.

The property has a beautiful front garden from which you can admire the panoramic views or look down from the balcony.

The beautiful wine cellar holds more than 1,000 bottles of wine.

The luxury manor house has beautiful long-distance views of King Charles III’s home, Windsor Castle (pictured)

The entrance to the grounds begins with a stately looking gate that guards the long driveway.

For those hoping to be on the go and travel in style, the mansion even has its own helipad next to the eight-car garage.

In addition, there is an equestrian facility with ten stables and a riding school, perfect for any horse lover, including His Royal Highness himself.

This property has everything you could possibly need and the owners and their guests can simply ‘savor’ the house.

The new owner would expect to live in a state of luxury comparable to royalty, all within sight of the royal house in Windsor.

The huge bathroom and the luxurious bathroom that will definitely be the place to relax after a long day at work.

The first kitchen has a large island perfect for preparing meals, high-end ovens and a large fridge-freezer

The house has a second smaller kitchen that has its own dining room.

The home’s reception is complete with a beautiful minimalist feel as stairs lead to the first floor.

The house has a music room (piano probably not included) which is located next to the reception room.

The elegant complex of garages can hold up to eight cars, making this home a must for any petrolhead.

The spacious dining room means you can invite plenty of guests to your fine dinners (perhaps even the King himself if he gets to meet his new neighbours)

The great room has its own fireplace.

The house even comes with a roof terrace that has a stunning view of the grounds and of Windsor.

The games and entertainment room features a nine-screen video wall and is currently equipped with a pool table.

Fashion lovers will be delighted with the large dressing room at Harford Manor

A second living room in the house.

“Historically, a mansion and its estate suggested grandeur, and Harford Manor is a magnificent 21st-century contemporary creation of this concept,” the listing reads.

‘It is an exquisite home that offers the ultimate in luxury living at its finest.

“The core of Richard Bellman’s Quada design approach is that architecture and culture evolve as a vibrant, living experience that is not destined to stand still.”

‘Family and guests have the ability to simply savor the home, or be more energetic on the tennis court, in the gym, swim in the forty-foot indoor pool and Jacuzzi, or enjoy the nine-screen video wall in the living room. entertainment or horseback riding. and walk the grounds with long-distance views of Windsor Castle.’