Become a game developer with this all-inclusive learning package for under $30

They say if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life. But what if your job was to play games all day AND bring home a six-figure salary to do it? With the training in The Game Design and Development Bundle, you can prepare yourself for a career as an in-demand game developer.

This collection brought to you by the online learning experts at One Education includes seven courses that can help you launch your new life as a game developer.

Game design for beginners and Introduction to Unity game development help pave the way by introducing game creation concepts as well as instruction in how to use the Unity game engine, one of the most powerful game creation tools out there.

Take more essential courses, including: HTML5 game development, Maya and Unity 3D: Mobile game environment modelingand Create a game with GameMaker Studio 2 to maximize your game creation capabilities on any platform. There even is ESL Certification for Games and Activities for building games that help kids or even adults learn to communicate English in their new language.

Each course in The Game Design and Development Bundle is worth more than $200 on its own, so join this deal now to get all seven courses for around $4 each for just $29.

Prices are subject to change

sale 314417 primary image

The Game Design & Development Bundle – $29

Learn it all for $29

