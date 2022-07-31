Becky Hill dons a tight silver leotard as she storms the stage during Euro 2022 final

Becky Hill looked sensational during his performance at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

The 28-year-old singer showcased her enviable physique in a dazzling silver leotard with mirrored scales and white pearls as she released her chart-topping hits including My Heart Goes (La Di Da) and Crazy What Love Can Do.

She continued her look with matching knee-high boots with pink laces, shimmering eyeshadow and accessories with a collection of necklaces.

With her gorgeous blonde locks in a ponytail and a selection of locks to frame her face, The Voice UK alum seemed in her element.

She was joined by a flurry of background dancers wearing red-and-blue tracksuits with white stripes on them.

The England Lionesses roared into action during the historic Euros women’s final and nearly opened the scoring in minutes – under the watchful eye of Prince William.

They had been prodded to greatness moments earlier by Tess Dolan, the little girl who went viral on Bramall Lane earlier this week and danced to Sweet Caroline.

And the crowd was even treated to a flypast of jets over the famous terrain before kick-off.

It was almost the perfect start for the team when Fran Kirby found Ellen White, but she headed it straight to the keeper.

Previously, the Lionesses’ two biggest royal fans had wished them success and the future king was even there personally to cheer them on from the stands.

The Duke of Cambridge posted a video to his official Twitter account this morning in which he and Charlotte shared their support for the Lionesses.

“We both want to wish the lionesses the best of luck tonight, you did an incredible job in the competition and we’re all rooting for you!” exclaimed Will, before Charlotte intervened, “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!’

Tens of thousands of fans had gathered around Wembley Stadium hours before the Women’s European Championship final as the country prepared for tonight.

Supporters flocked to cheer on the Lionesses by flying the flags of England, painting their faces red and white and donning Team Shirts to cheer on the players as they prepared for Germany at 5pm.

Excitement could be seen in the sea of ​​England shirts and flags, blowing horns and clappers.

Many of those attending live and in pubs and bars and live screens across the country were in family groups made up of young women and girls.