Becky G reveals she became the ‘sole provider’ for her family as a teenager as she covers Teen Vogue

Singer Becky G reflected on her life and burgeoning music career during an in-depth chat and cover shoot with Teen Vogue this month.

25-year-old hitmaker Shower admits her childhood wasn’t all that rosy and says she had her first “midlife crisis” when she was nine.

Born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, Becky said she dropped out of school as a teenager and soon became her family’s “sole breadwinner” at age 15 after her parents lost their home.

Becky said she was having a “midlife crisis…at nine” and wanted a job amid her parents’ financial troubles, but that she was too young.

‘I do not know what’ [my drive was all about]. I’m still trying to figure it out and unpack in therapy, but it was out of necessity,” she explained.

She recalled how her parents lost their house in 2008.

‘We lost our home in the 2008’ [financial] crash,” Becky began.

My parents were broke and we had to check ‘homeless people’ for our lunch requests. I remember how embarrassing it was to pick up my lunch because I was short.’

Her family moved into her grandparents’ garage after they lost their home.

Becky said she grew up quickly after dropping out of high school, where she was bullied by classmates, and quickly became an “emotional confidante to a parent.”

From an early age, Becky always envisioned a career in show business – filming a commercial at the age of 10.

She soon started her own YouTube channel, signed a deal with Dr. Luke and released her hit single Shower in 2014.

Since then, she has starred in the Power Rangers movies of 2017 and released hits including MAMIII and Fulanito.

She also has her own beauty and makeup line called Treslúce Beauty by Becky G.

Speaking about what’s next for her and her career, she said she wants to keep learning no matter what.

“The true artist at heart knows I want to keep going. I want to keep learning. I’m that little sponge that just loves to soak up everything I can, understand the meaning and why of something,” she said.

In an accompanying spread for Teen Vogue, Becky dazzles in a range of looks, including wearing a linen dress in a pool with a diamond look necklace.

In one shot, she shows off her slim figure in a white Prada shirt and black miniskirt.

For the cover, she stuns a black denim dress with an elaborate white print.

Looking back at the spread on her Instagram, she wrote, “My first Teen Vogue cover.”

‘Thank you to everyone who made this possible, I’m so grateful!!’