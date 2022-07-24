Beckhams pitch a £50,000 gigantic safari-style canvas tent in their luxury Cotswolds retreat

Since buying it as a derelict property, the Beckhams have worked hard to make their corner of the Cotswolds an ideal rural retreat.

They even built a lake on a hill, with an island, a bridge and a jetty. Now a £50,000 ‘Glamp David’ has surfaced on the banks of that watering hole in Oxfordshire, in the form of a giant safari-style canvas tent.

The lodge is a standout, at 45ft long and 35ft wide. But one issue is a debate over whether the fully retractable structure is permanent and thus requires planning permission.

Sources in the Beckham camp said: ‘There is no permission problem. The Beckhams’ advisers have contacted the council directly.’ However, the West Oxfordshire District Council has opened an investigation.

It was tipped off after a local resident spotted the structure on Google Earth.

A council source said: ‘We must investigate any alleged violation of the zoning law in an equitable and fair manner.’

The tent itself appears to belong to the Cashmere Caveman Company, owned by Beckham’s close friend, the film director Guy Ritchie.

Ritchie has an identical tent at his home in Wiltshire, where he hosted Beckham. The centerpiece is the ‘Wildtable’ – a super deluxe smokeless BBQ.

The embers burn in a box under the table, keeping everyone’s legs warm, and smoke comes out through a chimney.

The first glimpse of Ritchie’s invention came in his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which featured his own table.