Becca Balint wins Vermont House primaries, backed by Senator Bernie Sanders.

Becca Balint, a progressive leader in the Vermont legislature who had the support of the state’s most influential political figure, Senator Bernie Sanders, won the Democratic primary for the state’s only seat in Congress, according to The Associated Press.

Mrs. Balint, 54, defeated Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, and if successful in November, she would be Vermont’s first female congressman. Their contest was seen as a proxy battle between progressive and moderate wings of the Democrats, with Ms. Gray backed by Senator Patrick Leahy, who is retiring.

Ms. Balint is seeking a vacant seat to be vacated by Representative Peter Welch, a Democrat running to replace Mr. Leahy, 82. He is the last member of the 1974 Democratic wave of congress, elected after President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation in the Watergate scandal.