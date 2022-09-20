WhatsNew2Day
Bec Judd’s major baking fail as she butchers her children’s ‘duck cake’

Entertainment
By Merry
After all, she’s not perfect! Bec Judd’s Big Bake Fails When She Butchers Her Kids’ ‘Duck Cake’ With Popcorn and CHIPS

By Monique Friedlander for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 23:30, September 20, 2022 | Updated: 23:31, September 20, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

She recently admitted to being “hopeless” in the kitchen.

And Rebecca Judd’s latest culinary creation leaves a lot to be desired.

The 39-year-old AFL WAG posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, revealing her butchered attempt at making a duck-inspired cake for her kids.

The ‘cake’ was cobbled together with popcorn and chips and looked more like a fearsome deep-sea fish than a friendly feathered water bird.

“Duck cake failed,” the mother of four wrote simply, adding a monkey emoji with hands over eyes, and a laughing/crying face emoji.

Hours later, Bec returned to Instagram to clarify that she had purposely failed the duck cake, as it was inspired by the famous “dropped duck cake” from the popular children’s cartoon Bluey.

In the episode, Bluey tries to help her father make a birthday cake for Bingo, but things go awry when her father drops the cake on the floor.

“This was the reference so you all know I’m not completely insane,” she captioned a screenshot of the Bluey episode.

It comes after Bec confessed that she doesn’t cook, despite living in a $7.3 million mansion with a state-of-the-art kitchen.

The Brighton-based brunette made the surprising revelation in May via Instagram.

Rebecca posted a popular meme that read, “Why pay $15 for pad thai when you can spend $45 for all the ingredients to make a worse pad thai?”

“This is exactly why I don’t cook,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.

Rebecca is married to retired AFL star Chris Judd. The couple share four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy.

Rebecca recently posted a popular meme that read, “Why pay $15 for pad thai when you can spend $45 for all the ingredients to make a worse pad thai?”

