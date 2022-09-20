Bec Judd’s major baking fail as she butchers her children’s ‘duck cake’

She recently admitted to being “hopeless” in the kitchen.

And Rebecca Judd’s latest culinary creation leaves a lot to be desired.

The 39-year-old AFL WAG posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, revealing her butchered attempt at making a duck-inspired cake for her kids.

AFL WAG Rebecca Judd, 39, (pictured) suffered a major baking failure on Tuesday after butchering her kids’ ‘duck cake’ with popcorn and chips

The ‘cake’ was cobbled together with popcorn and chips and looked more like a fearsome deep-sea fish than a friendly feathered water bird.

“Duck cake failed,” the mother of four wrote simply, adding a monkey emoji with hands over eyes, and a laughing/crying face emoji.

Hours later, Bec returned to Instagram to clarify that she had purposely failed the duck cake, as it was inspired by the famous “dropped duck cake” from the popular children’s cartoon Bluey.

In the episode, Bluey tries to help her father make a birthday cake for Bingo, but things go awry when her father drops the cake on the floor.

“This was the reference so you all know I’m not completely insane,” she captioned a screenshot of the Bluey episode.

It comes after Bec confessed that she doesn’t cook, despite living in a $7.3 million mansion with a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Pictured is the Judd family kitchen, complete with a butler’s pantry, custom joinery and custom brass gold handles

The Brighton-based brunette made the surprising revelation in May via Instagram.

Rebecca posted a popular meme that read, “Why pay $15 for pad thai when you can spend $45 for all the ingredients to make a worse pad thai?”

“This is exactly why I don’t cook,” she added, alongside a laughing emoji.

Rebecca is married to retired AFL star Chris Judd. The couple share four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy.