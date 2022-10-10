WhatsNew2Day
Bec Judd shares photo of the day she bought her twins home

By Merry

Bec Judd shares intimate throwback photo from the day she bought her beloved boys Tom and Darcy home as the twins celebrate turning six

By Marta Jary for Daily Mail Australia

Bec Judd shared a sweet throwback photo of the day she took her twin sons home shortly after they were born.

Footy WAG, 39, made the tribute as she celebrates the sixth birthday of the sons she shares with AFL legend Chris Judd.

In the photo, Bec and Chris, 39, were beaming as they posed with the newborns and their two older children.

“We took them home six years ago today,” Bec wrote. “Home has been a farkin bomb site ever since!”

Last week Bec shared another beautiful tribute to Instagram, Tom and Darcy, ‘legends’, as she wished the boys a happy birthday.

“Six years later and I still can’t believe our number 3 turned out to be baby numbers 3 and 4,” she gushed.

In her post, Bec included a series of photos of the twins, celebrating the past six years.

One of the sweet throwback photos showed a glowing Bec in the hospital shortly after the boys were born.

A proud Chris is seen holding one of the twins while the other is asleep in his mother’s arms.

Elsewhere, other photos are counting down the years to the twins’ sixth birthday celebrations.

Another image shows the two-year-olds dressed in matching blue parkers sitting in a chocolate cake.

In another, the boys’ fifth birthday is commemorated with a photo of the boys hugging.

For their sixth birthday, Bec added a photo of Tom and Darcy eating a party of lollipops.

It comes after Bec revealed Tom and Darcy now have such different personalities that it’s easy for anyone to tell them apart.

The mother of four has been happily married to Chris for 12 years.

Along with twins Tom and Darcy, the couple share son Oscar, 10, and daughter Billie, Seven.

