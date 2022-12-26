Bec Judd shares a stunning shirtless photo of Chris, the AFL star’s husband

Bec Judd gave her 770,000 Instagram followers a treat Tuesday by posting a shirtless photo of her husband Chris.

The WAG and former AFL star, both 39, were playing a game of tennis on the court of their $7.3 million mansion when Bec took the sneaky snap.

In the image, a shirtless and sweaty Chris was standing on the court with his chiseled pecs and ripped abs on full display.

“He won, but I won,” Bec cheekily captioned it, before adding a “wow” followed by a fire emoji.

The mother of four has spoken about her fitness routine in the past and says she loves playing cardio tennis.

“It’s a cardio workout where the music is blaring, the trainer just feeds you the balls, you do amazing workouts with a lot of running and it’s 60 minutes that go really fast,” he said in July of last year, adding that play for two hours. twice a week.

“It’s the only exercise I’ve ever done where I look at my watch and say, ‘Damn, there’s only 10 minutes left!’ Usually when I exercise, I always look at my watch and wish it was over.’

The TV and radio presenter previously told Daily Mail Australia that she likes to keep her diet fairly relaxed, but always has a healthy dinner.

Talking about her day on a plate, Rebecca said she enjoys muesli for breakfast, focaccia for lunch, and meat and vegetables for dinner.

“Breakfast is usually muesli and a strong latte,” he said. ‘Lunch, I’ll have my favorite brown rice sushi or a focaccia, yum!

The mother of four has spoken about her fitness routine in the past and says she loves playing cardio tennis. Bec is pictured with Chris and his two oldest children, Billie and Oscar.

‘At dinner I’ll usually have meat or fish and vegetables which Chris and I love.’

Chris and Bec have an elaborate home gym inside their Brighton mansion, but that’s not all they do to keep fit.

In addition to strength training, Chris has admitted to being an avid fan of the Pilates reformer.