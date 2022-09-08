Bec Judd reveals she struggled to tell her twin sons Tom and Darcy apart

<!–

Bec Judd has revealed that she is still struggling to tell her twin sons apart.

The footy WAG, 39, shared a sweet throwback photo to Instagram on Thursday of her husband Chris Judd relaxing with their sons Tom and Darcy, now five, when they were babies.

She admitted in the caption that she couldn’t distinguish between the boys looking back at the photo, though she could tell them apart at the time.

Bec Judd has revealed she is still struggling to tell her twin sons Tom and Darcy (pictured) apart

“I have no idea which twins are which. I knew then; they looked so different to me,” she wrote.

Bec added that Tom and Darcy now have such different personalities that she can’t believe she ever struggled to tell them apart.

The beautiful family photo was part of a gallery Bec posted on Thursday to celebrate Chris’ 39th birthday.

The mother of four paid tribute to the AFL champion in another photo she posted of the couple having a crush on their twins when they were babies.

She said Chris was the ‘king/baby daddy/love of my life’.

The Judds have been happily married for 12 years.

Bec posted this never-before-seen photo of when she was pregnant with her twins last year

They are parents to twins Tom and Darcy, son Oscar, 10, and daughter Billie, seven.

The family lives in a $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne.

Revealed in 2020 that cardio tennis helps her stay in shape, Bec says she “greatly enjoys” running on a track with music blaring.