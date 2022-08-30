Bec Judd debuts dramatic hair transformation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Rebecca Judd turned heads on Tuesday when she debuted her glamorous new “mermaid” hairdo.

The AFL WAG, 39, exuded style and charisma as she showed off her new look in front of her 782,000 Instagram followers.

Bec’s freshly styled brunette locks conjured up an alluring ‘mermaid’ look with her curls bouncing back and forth.

Rebecca Judd (pictured) turned heads on Tuesday after debuting her glamorous new ‘mermaid’ hair makeover

The stunning sportswear designer completed her look with a layer of foundation, freshly manicured nails and a stylish black dress.

She wrote alongside her sizzling snap that she was feeling “mermaid vibes.”

Her followers were quick to compliment the gorgeous new look, with fellow WAG Nadia Bartel saying her look was “insane” and another adding that she was “sooo beautiful.”

Bec is pictured in a recent selfie before adding her ‘mermaid’ hair extensions

The mum of four came on the scene 18 years ago when she donned a red Tarvydas dress with a plunging neckline for the 2004 Brownlow Medal.

She was then in a relationship with husband AFL star Chris Judd for a few years, but the couple had yet to marry.

Chris told The Herald Sun earlier this month that the 2004 Brownlow was the night Bec became “public property” and their lives changed forever.

The Judds tied the knot in 2010 and he retired from football five years later.

Bec lives in a $7.3 million mansion in Brighton, Melbourne, with her husband Chris and their four children, Oscar, Billie, Tom and Darcy.

She revealed in 2020 that cardio tennis helps her stay in shape, saying she “greatly enjoys” running on a track with music blaring.