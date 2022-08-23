Bec Hewitt takes her lookalike daughters out for frozen yoghurt in Sydney

<!–

Bec Hewitt spent quality time with her mini-me daughters Mia, 16, and Ava, 11 on Monday, taking them out for some frozen yogurt in Sydney.

The former Home and Away star, 39, looked tough in an oversized brown jacket and jeans when she arrived at the Yo-Chi store in Surry Hills with her girls.

The wife of former No. 1 tennis player Lleyton Hewitt went makeup-free for the outing, drawing attention to her natural beauty.

She put her dark hair in a low bun and completed her relaxed look with sneakers and a pair of earrings.

Bec tucked her iPhone under her arm while she kept a close eye on her children.

The mother of three looked relaxed and had a beaming smile.

Bec has been spotted in Sydney many times since moving to the Harbor City from Melbourne last year.

In October, movers were spotted at Bec and Lleyton’s $12.7 million mansion in Toorak, Melbourne, as they prepared for their move.

Lleyton and Bec have been married since 2005 and have three children, daughters Mia and Ava and son Cruz, 13.

After their marriage, they moved to the Bahamas with their children after purchasing a $3.8 million villa on the Old Fort Bay estate.

In 2016, the Hewitts left the Bahamas and moved back to Melbourne, where they bought their Toorak home a year later in April 2017.

They temporarily moved to Sydney last year for Bec’s appearance in Dancing with the Stars, but it seems the move has now become permanent.