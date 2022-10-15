Bec Hardgrave visits a Pizza Hut in Brisbane and has mixed reviews

<!–

A fitness trainer and her boyfriend visited one of the last all-you-can-eat Pizza Hut restaurants in Australia.

Bec Hardgrave, from Brisbane, paid $14.95 for an all-you-can-eat pizza, side and dessert at the once wildly popular American franchise.

The pizza and dessert were top notch, but they had less luck with the sides, which tasted a bit ‘sour’ and ‘weird’.

Bec Hardgrave, a health and fitness coach from Brisbane, visited the only all-you-can-eat Pizza Hut in the state

Ms Hardgrave said the pizza was ‘top notch’ but was not impressed with the sides. She loved the dessert bar where she got the soft serve, jelly and sprinkles

Pizza Hut was once an iconic venue for children’s birthday parties and family gatherings, offering all-you-can-eat pizza and pasta, a salad bar, dessert bar and bottomless drinks, but there are now only 12 left in Australia.

“Come with us to the only Pizza Hut eatery in Brisbane,” the food vlogger said in a TikTok video.

‘It’s been there since I was a kid and it hasn’t changed. It literally has the same furniture, the same cups, the same bowls, everything is the same, which is somewhat worrying.

‘The pizza was really good. It was freshly made.’

How many all-you-can-eat Pizza Hut's are there left in Australia? There are over 270 Pizza Huts in Australia, but only 12 if these are all-you-can-eat buffet Pizza Huts Their locations are: Victoria: Ballarat eat in Bendigo eats in Shepparton eats in Queensland: Brown's Plain restaurant Gympie eat in Toowoomba eat in Arrows eat in New South Wales: Lake Haven dine in St Andrews restaurant Orange eat in Windsor eat in Tasmania: New Town eat in

She and her boyfriend didn’t eat the pizza crusts to ‘save room’ for other food, even though the toppings turned out to be disappointing.

‘We didn’t touch the salad. It had been there for about a week I reckon,” Ms Hardgrave said.

‘We got the pasta, it was weird because they have plain pasta in one bowl, sauce in another bowl and then cheese in another bowl and you add it all yourself. We didn’t really like it.

“The potato pearls had potential, but they were a little cold. The pizza, on the other hand, was top notch.”

The video brought back nostalgic memories for many Australians who visited the iconic site as children

The trainer wasn’t very impressed with the potato salad either.

“It was kind of sour,” she said.

‘We were in a proper food coma by then, but we couldn’t stop until we had dessert.

“Obviously I had to get the soft serve, jelly and sprinkles. It was 100 percent a delicious dessert and I loved it. We ended it on a high note.’

The foodie was inundated with comments about the iconic childhood restaurant.

‘God, when I was a child, this was life! I’m from Melbourne and I miss them. I wish they didn’t close!’ said a woman.

‘I miss them. There used to be one near me but it shut down a few years ago,’ commented another.

Some fans thought the meal looked delicious, ‘No way! I’m going to eat everything there,’ one man commented.

Others were not impressed with the all-you-can-eat buffet.

“Wow did you give them the head because that’s the cleanest I’ve seen it,” joked another man.